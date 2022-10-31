The Livermore High School football team defeated the Dougherty Valley Wildcats 48-16 at home on Oct. 21. Livermore bounces back after losing their first game of the year the week before against Foothill.
The Cowboys started off the game fast, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. They finished the first half with a 34-8 lead.
Their high scoring offense continued to put points on the board as they scored 14 points in the third quarter. The offense helped Livermore cruise to an easy victory at home.
Senior quarterback Tyler Trudeau went 10/13 for 197 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Justin York caught five passes for 49 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cowboys improve to 7-1 and are currently 3rd in the East Bay Athletic League-Valley standings. They will face Dublin High School on the road on Oct. 28.