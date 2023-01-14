The Livermore Public Library will conduct training for volunteers interested in becoming adult literacy tutors from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 23; Wednesday, Jan. 25; and Monday, Jan. 30.
Volunteers must attend all three sessions to be considered for the program. The Tutor Training sessions will be held at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Ave. After completing the training, volunteers will be paired with an adult learner. No prior experience is required. For more information or to sign up for Tutor Training, call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermoreca.gov.