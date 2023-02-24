In honor of the 2023 Livermore Reads Together featured book, The Radium Girls, Livermore Public Library will host a talk and Q & A session with Dr. Joe W. Gray on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Gray will discuss the latest research into radiation exposure, address how individuals can protect themselves, and respond to questions from attendees. Questions may be emailed in advance to Paul Sevilla at prsevilla@livermoreca.gov; please enter Question for Dr. Gray in the subject line. Access this link to view the live program: us02web.zoom.us/j/85870130190. No registration is required to attend this program.
Joe W. Gray is currently professor emeritus in the Biomedical Engineering Department at Oregon Health & Science University. He serves on the Board of Councilors for the Radiation Effects Research Foundation, which studies the long-term effects of radiation on atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He recently served as chair of a committee of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Talk on Radiation
Medicine, charged with developing a strategic plan for low dose radiation research for the United States.
Gray worked in the Biomedical Sciences Division at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and was associate laboratory director for Biosciences and Life Sciences at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. For more information about Dr. Gray, visit ohsu.edu/people/joe-w-gray-phd.
Livermore Reads Together is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For additional program information, call 925-373-5500, visit library.livermoreca.gov, or follow the Library’s Facebook page.