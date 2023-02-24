Reading Book Blaz Photo Unsplash.jpg

In honor of the 2023 Livermore Reads Together featured book, The Radium Girls, Livermore Public Library will host a talk and Q & A session with Dr. Joe W. Gray on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Gray will discuss the latest research into radiation exposure, address how individuals can protect themselves, and respond to questions from attendees. Questions may be emailed in advance to Paul Sevilla at prsevilla@livermoreca.gov; please enter Question for Dr. Gray in the subject line. Access this link to view the live program: us02web.zoom.us/j/85870130190. No registration is required to attend this program.