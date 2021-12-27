The Livermore Public Library will host a free online Mandarin-English bilingual storytime on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The 4 p.m. Zoom-based event will celebrate the Lunar New Year and offer listeners an opportunity to learn about Chinese culture and key words in Mandarin, the most common language in China. The program will be presented by Polydott, a Chinese-English educational media platform.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, call 925-373-5505 beginning Jan. 3.
A recording of the program, sponsored by Friends of the Livermore Public Library, will also be available on the library’s YouTube channel.