LIVERMORE — A developer behind a plan to build dozens of homes at Garaventa Hills is considering its options to move forward in spite of a court ruling that residents believed would end the project.

During the last minutes of Monday night’s Livermore City Council meeting, City Attorney Jason Alcala and Community Development Director Paul Spence said Lafferty Communities had communicated to the city that the company was still interested in the site.