LIVERMORE — A developer behind a plan to build dozens of homes at Garaventa Hills is considering its options to move forward in spite of a court ruling that residents believed would end the project.
During the last minutes of Monday night’s Livermore City Council meeting, City Attorney Jason Alcala and Community Development Director Paul Spence said Lafferty Communities had communicated to the city that the company was still interested in the site.
“The applicant is interested in pursuing an opportunity to make corrections based on the direction from the court and bring the project back to the process,” Livermore’s Community Development Director Paul Spence told the council.
Spence’s statement, along with one from Alcala that said Lafferty was “evaluating its next options,” caught opponents by surprise.
Bianca Covarelli, plaintiff for Save the Hill Group, which filed suit to keep the 32-acre site at Laughlin and Vasco roads as open space, said she was shocked Livermore officials would even entertain the idea of reviving the project.
“I hear that and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Covarelli said. “That they would even consider this in light of the fact that they lost this landmark case? I mean, the entire state of California is watching their next move. Livermore’s actions are now published as an example of what not to do. What do you need to do to wake these people up?”
The court battle began in 2019 after the City Council approved the 76-home project for the northeastern Livermore site. The project later was reduced to 44 homes.
Save the Hill Group sued, contending California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) provisions required local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funds in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before approving a development. The information would give a property owner a choice of selling the land to the city in an effort to preserve the land, or continuing with the developer.
Livermore did not disclose the fact the city had funds available from a previous lawsuit settlement.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch rejected Save the Hill Group’s arguments about CEQA rules, but Save the Hill Group appealed his decision to the First Appellate Court of Appeal. In March, the three-judge panel ruled that Livermore City Council had failed to adequately consider whether the land could be purchased and conserved before approving the housing plan.
In July, the California Supreme Court rejected Livermore’s request to hear the matter and to depublish the lower court’s ruling. The Supreme Court’s decision allowed the First Appellate Court of Appeal’s ruling to become citable case law. As case law, the ruling could serve as a precedent requiring local governments to publicly disclose when they have conservation funds available to landowners to preserve a parcel before the landowner sells to a developer.
The ruling, however, did not mean Lafferty Communities would simply walk away. Company officials on Tuesday did not respond to a telephone call and an email.
Jessica Blome, an attorney for Save the Hill Group, told The Independent after the Supreme Court decision that Lafferty could start the process over from the beginning if it desired. The city, she said, would have to disclose its conservation funds, and the Livermore City Council would have to approve the project.
Lafferty’s intentions to go forward now might not be known if not for a “Citizens Forum” comment during the council’s meeting. A man identifying himself only as Vladimir, questioned over Zoom why PG&E was digging up Bear Creek Drive, tying it to the Garaventa Hill development. He asked why the city would go forward with the project when residents were against it.
It wasn’t clear whether the PG&E work was even related to the Garaventa project. The Independent questioned PG&E Tuesday afternoon and was awaiting a response.
Later in the council meeting, Councilmember Trish Munro asked city officials about Vladimir’s statement and received the answers from Spence and Alcala about Garaventa that stunned some residents.
Covarelli, who had just arrived home from a flight, said she immediately began receiving texts. She said she thought she had put Garaventa Hill behind her.
“I’m not gonna stop until that land is conserved,” Covarelli said. “That’s the only option here.”
Resident Doug Mann said he knew the issue wasn’t over following the California Supreme Court ruling, but he had hoped that the city would approve the funding to buy the land to preserve it.
“The city continues to be uninterested in telling its own residents what is going on,” Mann said. “Nobody has known that Lafferty, since losing at the Supreme Court, has engaged the city in any way period…I would hope that the city would immediately report any communications regarding attempts to build on that hill. Instead, they waited until they were asked by a council member.”