LIVERMORE — The city council on Nov. 28 adopted a Climate Action Plan (CAP) that aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the city’s operations in 23 years by addressing the impacts of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and drought and identifying ways to reduce greenhouse gasses emitted through transportation, energy and wastewater systems.
The CAP, approved 5-0, was hailed as a method to establish Livermore as a leader in the battle with climate change and to meet new state goals to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and to achieve neutrality by 2045.
“Our 2030 (greenhouse gas) reductions are heavily focused on electrification,” Livermore Senior Planner Tricia Pontau told the council. “That will make huge, huge significant progress toward meeting our 2030 reduction goals.”
The 279-page document, created during the last two years by the city’s Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee (CAPAC), a group of Livermore residents and two council members, set three goals in its opening paragraphs. In addition to making the city a leader in the fight for carbon neutrality, the city hopes to prepare residents to deal with climate change, including severe heat, worsened air quality, extreme weather events and drought.
The document said the impacts from climate could lead to heat-related illness and death, asthma and other respiratory ailments, power outages, water shortages, property loss and damage, school and business disruption and increased utility rates.
Although the document is a plan, it does not cite any specific projects that will be adopted to meet its goals. Those will come later. However, it says, it will continue efforts to reduce local emissions begun 10 years ago in a previous plan that worked to drop greenhouse gasses by 15%.
“Out of the gate we really want to focus on expanding staff resources for implementation,” Pontau explained. “We’re working on hiring a full-time staff person to manage CAP… We’re working on an online resource hub where residents can get information about actions they can take and where they can find rebates and incentives, all sorts of resources. And then we’ll be getting out to more community events and having more of an online presence, as well (as) to get the community involved in the plan.”
Pontau said it was important that the plan not be a “shelf document” and that the resources are found to implement it.
To develop the CAP, Livermore studied where greenhouse gasses are created in the city and where to focus efforts. On-road passenger and commercial transportation topped the list, accounting for 59% of total emissions. Natural gas use in residential and nonresidential buildings came in second at 23%.
Strategies cited to meet the new more significant state climate change goals include adding solar and batteries to improve electrical grid reliability and capacity; supporting water efficiency and on-site water reuse during drought; creating infrastructure to capture stormwater; cooling urban areas with shade structures and trees; and planning for wildfires and retrofitting buildings to protect occupants from smoke.
The document identifies four key ways to reduce carbon emissions: Changing buildings from natural gas to electricity; increasing use of electric vehicles and alternative modes of transportation, such as public transit, biking and walking; decreasing the amount of organic waste that creates methane in landfills; and protecting open land.
During the plan’s first five years, the city will require new buildings to be all-electric; provide incentives for retrofits of existing buildings; expand requirements for EV chargers; collaborate with Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories on projects involving microgrids, soil carbon farming and hydrogen fuel; encourage residents and businesses on how they can take their own actions, including developing a neighborhood retrofit program.
“Everyone is going to play a role here,” said Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, who served on the CAPAC. “I’ve said since my time on the Planning Commission that Livermore should be a leader on climate action. We’re a data-driven environmentally minded community. We have two national laboratories. We have corporations that are incredibly innovative, doing amazing things in this realm, so I think there’s no reason that we shouldn’t be a leader, and I think this plan just kicks it off.”
Councilmember Brittni Kiick said that officials who roll out the plan to the public should emphasize that “it’s a community-large policy that makes the largest shift for climate change.”
“I am very happy to be in a city that is taking this so seriously as my kids are so young,” Kiick said. “It’s going to be on them to fix whatever we don’t.”
Bonanno and City Council member Robert Carling, who also served on CAPAC, said it was important to quickly hire someone to manage the CAP and get residents involved.
“There are elements within this plan that allow everybody, irrespective of their income level and their level of enthusiasm for this, to pick something that fits their own needs and their own interests in moving forward,” Carling said. “Not everybody can afford to have solar on the roof. Not everybody can afford to buy an electric vehicle. So there are plenty of things that we as a community can do that are relatively inexpensive, that even though they’ll make a small dent, it’s important for everybody to participate.”