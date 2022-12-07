LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The city council on Nov. 28 adopted a Climate Action Plan (CAP) that aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the city’s operations in 23 years by addressing the impacts of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and drought and identifying ways to reduce greenhouse gasses emitted through transportation, energy and wastewater systems.

The CAP, approved 5-0, was hailed as a method to establish Livermore as a leader in the battle with climate change and to meet new state goals to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and to achieve neutrality by 2045.