LIVERMORE — The city council will loan up to $2.4 million in affordable housing funds to a local organization to purchase land which will be developed into a substance abuse disorder and medication treatment facility.
The 5-0 action during the council’s May 23 meeting will enable the Housing Consortium of the East Bay (HCEB) to buy the Victory Baptist Church property at Walnut Street and Junction Avenue to create the Tri-Valley’s only inpatient drug and alcohol treatment center for the homeless.
“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the city's contribution to working on those most in need and some of our lower income folks, unsheltered, that need help with drug addiction,” City Councilman Bob Carling said. “This is something that the east side of the county has been lacking for quite a while.”
According to city reports, the need for such a facility was discussed in January by the council’s subcommittee on homelessness, where they brainstormed medium and long-term solutions to the homeless problem.
The committee also asked the city’s staff to work with Alameda County Behavioral Health to address the lack of substance and medication abuse treatment services in the Tri-Valley. Without this service, they concluded, it would be , t difficult to help the homeless population.
The closest inpatient sobriety and detox center is located in Cherry Hill, an 82-bed center in San Leandro. The city said homeless liaison officers and advocates often take people to the center, only to find it has no space for them.
In addition, Axis Community Health and Bay Area Community Health provide the only drug treatment services for low income residents in the Tri-Valley. Both programs are currently full, with 50 people on a waiting list.
The short-term loan will enable the HCEB to spend $2.1 million to purchase the property and $300,000 for other expenses, including architectural design.
The property’s owner has already negotiated a sale agreement with HCEB, which will hold the site until it can identify a nonprofit service provider to develop, own and manage the site. The church site includes a main sanctuary and a modular office on 16,500-square-fee. Although in a residential neighborhood, the site has no adjacent neighbors.
City community development staff determined the property to be a good candidate for a treatment center, as it includes a full kitchen, bathroom and shower, and 20 parking spaces.
Josh Thurman, Livermore’s Human Services program manager, wrote in a report to the council that Alameda County’s Behavioral Health Department identified the East County as a priority area to expand its services.
Eventually, a state grant is expected to provide HCEB funds equivalent to the amount Livermore is loaning the HCEB. Then, HCEB can reimburse the city.
Mayor Bob Woerner called the action significant, noting the city expects to be repaid.
“It’s a good way to leverage our resources and get things going,” he said.
Carling credited city employees “for looking for these opportunities and moving smartly forward.”
“I can't be happier than to support this kind of activity in our community,” Carling added.
The Victory Baptist Church closed earlier this year, according to its website.