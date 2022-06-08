LIVERMORE — The City of Livermore filed a request last week asking the California Supreme Court to de-publish the appellate court opinion in the case of Save the Hill Group v. City of Livermore.
While the city didn’t petition the Supreme Court for review of the appellate court opinion, the de-publication request, if granted, would limit the ruling to this specific project in Livermore, instead of setting a precedent across the city and state. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye and associate justices, the city said the ruling disregards California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines and instead requires agencies to assume several discretionary decisions.
Save the Hill attorney Jessica Blome of Greenfire Law, who in turn filed an opposition letter with the Supreme Court on Monday, said Livermore and other agencies involved are attempting to make the case “go away.”
The city’s action — joined by the California Homebuilders’ Association, the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area, the State Association of Counties, and the League of California Cities — follows a First District California Court of Appeal decision in March to overturn the previous ruling of Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch on a suit regarding the development of Garaventa Hill, the last undeveloped northern parcel within city limits. The three-judge panel agreed with the activist organization Save the Hill that the city had failed to adequately consider whether Garaventa Hill could be purchased and conserved before approving a 76-home, 32-acre housing development by Lafferty Communities Inc. on April 22, 2019.
At the time of the appellate court decision, Blome said the precedential ruling will likely affect several municipalities and county governments across the state, because it required governments to disclose the existence of development agreements and available funding when open space is proposed for development. The appellate court's ruling stated that the Dougherty Valley Settlement Agreement (DVSA) should have been disclosed in the environmental impact report (EIR) for the Garaventa Hill project. The DVSA stemmed from a 1999 lawsuit from Citizens for Balanced Growth against the Zone 7 Water Agency and gave the city settlement funds to be used for permanent trails, open space or agricultural preservation easements.
Blome explained that the Court of Appeal’s opinion — if not de-published — could have persuasive and precedential power in the State of California. Now, in response to the de-publication requests, she said the local agencies are all essentially asking to make the case “go away” and only apply to Livermore and this specific project.
“I’ve been involved in several appeals, and frequently the appellate loser will request de-publication of the opinion,” she said. “But what surprised me was that the (other agencies) all filed requests for de-publication also. What surprised me was that they had coordinated, and apparently, this case is on a lot of people’s radar, and they prefer not to have to comply with the rule.”
She went on to say the odds are not great for de-publishing, but the case has become a David and Goliath situation with Blome stacked against the powerful entities representing hundreds of jurisdictions. She said she expects the California Supreme Court to have a response in late July.
Bianca Covarelli, plaintiff in Save the Hill v. Livermore, said the city is “taking actions in the shadows out of the public eye in an attempt to delete the legal precedent set in this case and the shining light on their erroneous actions.”
“The de-publication request to the Supreme Court is a way of cancelling their actions, this ruling, and being an example of what not to do by the State of California trial courts and future development considerations in similar cases,” she continued. “As importantly, it appears the requesters are afraid to disclose conservation funding to landowners to preserve pristine habitats rather than develop. Are the requesting agencies requesting to avoid and remove all legal guidelines of CEQA? There are many issues here. I have faith the Supreme Court will maintain the ruling and the publication."
Before taking legal action, Covarelli said she asked the city whether conservation funds existed but was not made aware of them.
In a previous interview with The Independent, former Mayor John Marchand, who sat on the council at the time, said the DVSA funds could not be used to purchase the land for conservation when the project was approved in 2019 because the land was not for sale.
“That’s what counsel told us is that you can't consider buying the property because it's not for sale and the only thing that's before you tonight is the project, and the project has met all of the requirements,” he said.
According to multiple listing service (MLS) data, the property fluctuated from on the market to off the market. Covarelli pointed out that in 2017, when her group was trying to stop the EIR from being certified while trying to communicate about conservation, the property was for sale.
“We know from the appellate court’s ruling that the city has an obligation to notify the landowners of the availability of conservation funds and that conservation is an option. That could have changed the whole picture,” Covarelli continued.
Marchand did not respond to recent requests for additional comment.
Doug Mann, Citizens for Balanced Growth president, expressed disappointment in the city’s action and noted that it was not his group’s responsibility to inform residents of conservation funds.
“Our city officials are not seeing this loss as the win that it is for the city and the residents,” he said. “This is one of those situations where the city should see the loss as a win because it does something for the environment that the residents want. The city officials should want what the residents want … Instead, they’re doubling down on what they have decided to do, which is, unfortunately, fight their own citizens. They want to cover up the loss.”
The letters submitted by the city and agencies to the state’s Supreme Court pointed out that the land was already zoned for development and the suggestion of the appellate court that the city could amend the site’s zoning “ignores state housing law.”
“The opinion assumes that the site can be preserved for open space in lieu of housing … However, this statement ignores the realities of modern housing law, which presume approval of housing, and place the burden on public agencies for denial,” stated a letter sent on behalf of the California State Association of Counties and League of California Cities by the Sohagi Law Group. The group concluded that the opinion makes a “number of other legal errors, which directly contradict well-established law and make it ill-suited as citable precedent.”
“While the (Court of Appeal) opinion focused on two funding sources that are unique to Livermore, if not de-published, the opinion has broad harmful application to essentially every development project in California that requires an EIR,” the city’s letter contended.
In her opposition letter, Blome stated that the entire case was about disclosure.
“Attempts to make it about something more — like findings of infeasibility, housing policy, or eminent domain — are misleading red herrings that should be ignored,” she wrote. “There can be no doubt that the requesters hope the court will de-publish the opinion because they do not want to tell the public or decision makers that mitigation funding for conservation exists and may be available as an alternative to development. The requesters are completely transparent in their desire to maintain the status quo of concealment.”
City Attorney Jason Alcala, Mayor Bob Woerner, City Manager Marc Roberts and Planning Manager Steve Stewart did not respond to requests for comment before The Independent’s press time.