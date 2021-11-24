LIVERMORE — Following complaints of inequitable practices and a lawsuit, the Livermore Airport Commission last week considered a new policy for its large box hangar waitlist.
During the Nov. 15 meeting, the Commission reviewed consulting firm Aeroplex Group Partners’ draft waiting list policy and procedures for the Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK). The commissioners and the public were able to ask questions and submit comments, but no substantive revisions to the draft were suggested to staff. A final version is expected to return to the Commission for approval in December or early next year.
While the airport boasts nearly 400 aircraft hangars, historically, the waitlist issue has centered around its large box hangars, which often feature business offices and bathroom facilities. In an interview with The Independent, Sean Moran, LVK airport manager, explained that almost all of the hangars are t-hangars, which are made to accommodate smaller, hobby aircraft. The wait time for those is about six months, Moran said. However, he noted that since there are only 18 large box hangars, the wait for hopeful lessees has been about 10 years.
“Currently, right now, the waitlist policy and how the waitlist is processed are through what we consider a prioritization point system … The issue we’ve had in the past is there’s a lot of subjectivity in the scoring of these points,” Moran said. “It’s not standard with other airports within the industry. None of the other comparable airports our consultant studied based their waitlist on a point system — they are strictly chronological.”
Under the new proposed chronological prioritization system, Moran said those on the waitlist would rank in order based on the date and time the application was submitted, which was one of the recommendations brought forward by Aeroplex in its report.
“A chronological system takes away subjectivity,” Moran said. “It removes a lot of legal risk to the city, because we have had in the past action taken by an applicant on our list, which stalled the allocation of three of our hangars earlier this year. This way it’s more objective and more responsible to everybody on the list.”
The litigation previously brought forward by XL Aviation against the City of Livermore around LVK’s leasing decisions was settled out of court in June this year, Moran reported. XL Aviation — which was subleasing from Attitude Aviation, owned by Sam Rivinius — had alleged that the city was doling out corporate and executive hangar leases in an arbitrary and capricious manner. The Independent submitted a public records request for the terms of the settlement, which were not available at press time.
However, the practice of subletting hangars in itself was a point of focus in Aeroplex’s report. The consultant advised the city to end lessees’ ability to transfer, sell or trade leases of these municipally owned assets.
“In order to best facilitate demand for aeronautical space in the airport’s hangars, those waiting on the list and current hangar tenant agreements should not be permit (sic) subletting or assignment of their space to other aircraft owners,” the report stated.
The number of corporate and executive hangars that groups or individuals can lease also prompted discussion. Curt Castagna, managing partner for Aeroplex, warned that the number of corporate/executive hangars that any one entity and its affiliates may lease at the airport should be limited to three units — a rule that’s been part of the city’s current ordinance since 2015.
“In a commercial setting, the airport might be setting themselves up to the challenge that they’re providing an exclusive right to keep competition out,” Castagna continued. “For instance, if the person looking for more than three units were a charter company or an FBO (fixed base operator) that was operating out of a publicly held hangar, and they were occupying that space to keep out another charter or another FBO or another flight school, they would be using that policy to eliminate competition, and the airport can’t do that.”
According to public records requested by The Independent earlier this year, Rivinius previously held at least seven taxpayer subsidized corporate/executive hangars under different business names — six under Attitude Aviation and one under J & R Electrics — before relinquishing three of them recently to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the Mountain Cascade construction company, and Bay Area Flying Club. These three allocations were held up due to the lawsuit.
Rivinius purchased J & R in March 2018, which already held a month-to-month lease since April 2010. J&R still retains its use of hangar #141. After the hangars were taken from Rivinius’ Attitude Aviation in recent months, he now holds three under that company, and a fourth under J & R.
“The hangar is assigned to the business itself, so by buying (J & R Electrics), (Rivinius) has the hangar, but it’s in the (business) name,” Moran said. “Now if he were to try to put that in his own name, that wouldn’t be allowed, because that entity or that one person would have more than they’re allowed to hold.”
Black's Law Dictionary defines an affiliate as "companies that have shared resources, interests or business dealings." Other Livermore city staff reports on separate development topics have previously stated that “‘Affiliate’ means any Person which (1) directly or indirectly through one or more intermediates, (x) Controls or (y) is Controlled by, or (z) is under common Control with, Developer.”
When asked why an owner of multiple companies wouldn’t be considered an affiliate of all them, Alcala said "the determination whether the businesses are affiliated is an administrative decision."
"But I can also share that (as) a part of the process to update the hangar policy, city staff is also evaluating revisions to the ordinance to more clearly reflect staff’s consistent interpretation and implementation of that language, as well as opportunities to establish new expectations for application(s) in the future,” said Jason Alcala, a city attorney for Livermore.
Overall, Moran stressed that the airport was aiming to become more equitable going forward.
“Ultimately,” he continued, “we just want to get a more straightforward and fair policy for those that wish to get on the list and hopefully get a hangar at our airport in the future.”
David Chircop contributed to this story.