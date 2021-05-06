The Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society will host a free event featuring Thomas MacEntee on Monday, May 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom.
What happens when a ‘tech guy with a love for history gets laid off during The Great Recession of 2008?
You get Thomas MacEntee, a genealogy professional based in the United States who is also a blogger, educator, author, social media connector, online community builder, and more. He has over 42 years of experience researching family history.
Thomas was laid off after a 25-year career in the information technology field, so he started his own genealogy-related business called High Definition Genealogy. Currently, he shares many of his articles and videos for free at Genealogy Bargains.com. He describes himself as a lifelong learner, with a background in a multitude of topics, who has finally figured out what he does best: teach, inspire, instigate, and serve as a curator and go-to-guy for concept nurturing and inspiration. Thomas is a big believer in success, and that we all succeed when we help each other find success.
Access the Zoom event at https://bit.ly/32KQ7Nl. For more information, email program@L-AGS.org.