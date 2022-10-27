LIVERMORE — The city council unanimously approved a final agreement Monday with Pleasanton-based Red Bear Property Management to develop 12,835-square-feet of new commercial retail space in the downtown core.
The action occurred during a busy meeting where the council also voted to require most new construction beginning in 2023 to be all-electric and discussed coming up with a solution to the proliferation of signs that sprout up along public roadways, especially during election season.
Paul Spence, Livermore’s community development director, said that while no specific tenants have been identified, the Blacksmith Square Expansion project is planned to include a combination of restaurant and retail uses.
“Specific tenants would typically be identified by the property owner during construction with final leases signed prior to building occupancy,” Spence said.
Initially approved in 2018, Red Bear’s downtown project will expand Blacksmith Square with a new building and an addition to the structure occupied by the craft breweries Tap 25 and Prints & Pints at 25 South Livermore Avenue.
The project also will include a new two-story building with a roof deck at Veterans Way and South Livermore Avenue on the eastern edge of Stockmen’s Park. The plan closes a gap adjacent to Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard restaurant and the Sandia Laboratory Credit Union.
“It’s a fabulous project,” Mayor Bob Woerner said. “People probably don’t understand just how much effort it takes to bring a project to fruition, and the staff made it happen.”
Steve Stewart, Livermore’s principal planner, said escrow should close between the city and Red Bear in mid-November with construction set to begin in the spring. Developers hope to be finished in March 2024.
Stewart told the council that the $50,000 sale has gone through refinement since it was initially approved. Two referendum votes on other downtown projects since then required changes in the city’s Downtown Plan that also required updates to the initial agreement between the company and city. The pandemic also delayed the project going forward, he said.
Stewart said the project will be designed so that its businesses have large windows opening toward Stockmen’s Park, as well as outdoor dining areas. The new agreement and sales price calls for Red Bear to develop a public restroom and to make parking spaces at 39 South Livermore available to the public.
Red Bear’s president, Mike Madden, son of the late Oakland Raiders coach and football television commentator, called the council’s vote a “big night for us.” He said he thanked the people of Livermore for supporting their downtown.
“The people of Livermore not only supported their downtown, but they’ve supported the leadership of the town as they’ve developed the vision and committed the resources it takes to develop and maintain a first class and even world class downtown,” Madden said.
BUILDING CODES
The council unanimously updated a spate of building and other construction codes that include a provision requiring most new construction beginning in 2023 to be all-electric. The move is part of the city’s plan to move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The code requires most new buildings to be constructed without the need for natural gas or other fossil fuels.
The ordinance includes a few exemptions, including multifamily residential projects that received entitlements before the code takes effect in January and has water heating systems serving multiple units. Other exemptions include Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) built on a parcel with an existing residence that uses natural gas; commercial kitchens that require combustion equipment; laboratories with a business, research or educational-related need to use combustion equipment; hotels and motels with 80 or more units that use commercial natural gas for on-site commercial clothes drying equipment and projects that can demonstrate it is infeasible to be all-electric.
The ordinance also requires new construction projects to include electric vehicle (EV) charging stations or parking spaces designed so that an EV charger can be easily installed.
“What we’re doing is providing the infrastructure,” said Franc Moufarrej, Livermore’s chief building official. “This way it’s easier and the least costly after the fact.”
Councilmember Gina Bonanno said the provision was the most cost-effective way for residents of new multifamily developments to install EV chargers. With the infrastructure there, residents of multifamily dwellings, she said, would be able to fund an electrical charger on their own or with their property owner’s help.
“It’s so much cheaper than having to come back and retrofit its infrastructure later,” Bonanno said.
SIGNS
Following complaints about unsightly temporary signs placed on public roadways, primarily in advance of elections, the council voted 3-2 to instruct the city’s staff to write a potential ordinance that would restrict when signs would be allowed and whether or not they would have to come down at the end of each day.
Woerner and Councilmembers Trish Munro and Brittni Kiick voted in favor of asking staff to formulate an ordinance to be brought back to the council next month, but Bonanno and Robert Carling voted against doing so, suggesting the issue needed more time and research to find the best solutions.
The issue arose in recent years, usually around elections, from residents’ complaints about vandalism, theft and “installations inconsistent with the city’s standards.” Often, city officials said, a sign is removed, but the metal or wooden stake is left behind in the ground.
Prohibiting signs, especially those for political purposes, can face First Amendment lawsuits.
Previous suggestions from city staff in 2020 included limiting signs to 90 days before an event and invoking a daily time limit when signs can be posted, such as from morning until evening.
One resident speaking during public comment suggested signs only be allowed on private property.
City Councilmember Brittni Kiick called the 2020 suggestions a “good first step in decreasing the amount of trash that’s in our community while still allowing anybody to be able to advertise what they wish as they wish, within specified timeframes.”
Woerner proposed suggesting staff write an ordinance that limits signs to two months before an event with allotted times during the day. The people who posted the signs would have to remove them at the end of the day.
“I think we’ve heard the community members say they wanted a shorter period,” Woerner said. “I would make it 60 days in advance of the election date. That’s somewhat of a compromise.”
Bonanno, however, said it was unrealistic to believe thousands of signs posted in the morning would be removed in the evening. Arguing the issue was political signs — not signs placed by real estate agents or restaurants — Bonanno said campaign signs should be limited to private property. She acknowledged that might lead to legal challenges.
Bonanno suggested the issue be set aside to allow the city’s staff enough time to better research what other cities have done, including whether any have adopted the time limitations with successful results.
“I walk and run a lot. I see metal stakes, the signs are gone or in the bushes. The stakes are still sticking up. They’re just presenting hazards to people,” Bonanno said. “I think we need to do something. I don’t know if we’re prepared to give specific enough direction tonight to have you come back in the near term with an ordinance.”
Carling agreed with Bonanno.
“I just think that putting it up and taking them down was not going to work,” Carling said. “I’m willing to spend a little more time to get this right and move forward.”