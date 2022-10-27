LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The city council unanimously approved a final agreement Monday with Pleasanton-based Red Bear Property Management to develop 12,835-square-feet of new commercial retail space in the downtown core.

The action occurred during a busy meeting where the council also voted to require most new construction beginning in 2023 to be all-electric and discussed coming up with a solution to the proliferation of signs that sprout up along public roadways, especially during election season.