LIVERMORE — Two years after officials allowed downtown restaurants to serve customers outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city moved this week to make the popular experience permanent and expand where tables can be placed.
A unanimous city council vote established two districts east and west of Livermore Avenue for outdoor eating. Each will allow up to 25% of available parking spaces for use as outdoor dining.
One district will include First Street from M Street to Livermore Avenue and segments of J and K streets from First Street to Second Street. The second district will encompass First Street from Livermore Avenue to Maple Street and a segment of McLeod Street from First Street to Second Street.
Before COVID-19, the city had 28 spaces designated for outdoor activities, but upped it to 56 during the pandemic to allow restaurants and other businesses to temporarily expand dining and other activities into private parking lots, sidewalks, parks and public parking spaces. Formal consent was not required and design standards were relaxed.
Now with the vote and regulation, the city’s plan alters the number of available spaces to 42, midway between the pre-pandemic and pandemic numbers, and establishes design standards for dining areas, fixtures, furniture and signs.
Mayor Bob Woerner said the change will improve the appearance of the makeshift eating areas that were set up to allow food serving businesses to stay open.
“I really appreciate this being done,” Woerner said. “As you know, we moved pretty quickly to let people expand into the outdoor spaces. The aesthetics of the whole thing didn’t matter that much. It was more of survival really for the businesses. Now, in addition to tightening this up, one of the things that is also happening here, is it’ll look a lot better.”
Beyond design standards, the ordinance requires an outdoor eating area to be directly in front of the restaurant. It allows for use of one to two parking spaces within that area and requires consent from a neighboring property owner or tenant for the area to extend into its frontage.
Sidewalk corridors between outdoor fencing and fixtures must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The design guidelines will have rules for table coverings, umbrellas, waste disposal, lighting, tables and chairs.
Although the city waived fees during the pandemic and through this year, beginning in 2023, merchants would pay a one-time $400 damage deposit, plus $1,500 for one parking space or $3,000 for two parking spaces a year for the outdoor season, March to October.
Ruby Lopez-Villareal, executive director of Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI),a coalition that works for the interests of downtown businesses, said merchants met with the city several times to voice their opinions on the outdoor plan and were pleased with the result.
“Livermore Downtown Inc. and the LDI board agree that the outdoor dining plan is within the best interests of all of the merchants and it will keep the parking balance for all the downtown merchants while still meeting the outdoor dining needs,” Lopez-Villareal said.
Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said downtown merchants worked together with the city to make sure the whole area thrived, not just restaurants..
“I know it was a lot of work to do — all the communication, all the outreach to develop this plan where there’s a lot of pushing and pulling. Some businesses like having the spots used for dining, some prefer to have their spots open in front of their store so that people can come in and buy things,” she said. “I think the feedback I’ve gotten both from our service businesses — our retailers as well as our restaurants — they all feel like this was done extremely well, extremely fairly.”
According to a staff report, the city is continuing to work with restaurants wanting to use other outdoor areas, including Flagpole Plaza, for dining. The city has consulted with a landscape architect to evaluate how to make outdoor eating in those areas available.
New Water Rates
Approved
In other decisions, the city council unanimously approved Livermore Municipal Water baseline rates for 2023-2027 that will result in about a 1% increase on customers’ bills. Single-family homes in Livermore that use 13 units of water will see an increase of $2.04 on their bills per month, or moving from $93.22 to 95.26 a month. Multi-family complexes will see minor reductions on their bills during the first year, assuming they continue with similar water use patterns. Non-residential complexes with a monthly use of 70 units of water will see an increase of just under $10 a month, or about $1.7%.
No Action on Garaventa Hill Appeal
Meanwhile, the council took no immediate action regarding the recent California Court of Appeal ruling that potentially stopped the development of a 76-home, 32-acre housing development by Lafferty Communities Inc. at Garaventa Hill. The three-member panel of judges ruled on March 30 that the Livermore City Council had failed to adequately consider whether the land in northeastern Livermore between Laughlin and Vasco roads could be purchased and conserved before approving the housing plan in 2019.
Following its approval, the community group, Save the Hill, sued to stop the plan. Although they initially lost in a decision by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch that allowed the development to go forward, Save the Hill appealed. The appellate panel agreed with Save the Hill that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) required local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funding in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before greenlighting development.
Five people spoke Monday on the agenda item before the council went into closed session to discuss the court ruling.
John Marchand, who was mayor when the city council approved the project, said the city council should not be blamed.
“It was the EIR that failed to address potential funding opportunities and not the council,” Marchand said. “It became clear that no one of the council truly supported the project as originally designed. The council simply followed the rules that it was bound by.”
Marchand suggested the current council not appeal the decision and use the General Plan update process underway to “look at all potentially environmentally sensitive and prime agricultural lands and consider rezoning them before projects are proposed for them.”
The remaining four public speakers explicitly expressed opposition to the project.
Bianca Covarelli of Save the Hill said the council should “consider in good faith a no-project alternative (and) vote for use of conservation funds to conserve this land.” Speaking on the appellate court’s ruling, Covarelli, who led the lawsuit, said the case set a legal precedent.
“The court found the city had not considered a no-project alternative as required by CEQA and the city’s analysis was inadequate,” Covarelli said. “The court additionally ruled the city had an obligation to disclose the existence of conservation funds to the public and make those conservation funds a well-known fact to the landowners for consideration of conservation, as that was an option.”
Longtime resident Connie Huang said the council had ignored residents who wanted to protect the land.
“I recognize that the Bay Area has a need for housing,” Huang said. “However this land is environmentally sensitive, as they pointed out throughout the years.”
Huang said the hill provides habitat for endangered species and was home for the Ohlone people.
“I hope we continue to honor them by loving their land and taking care of it,” she said.