The Livermore City Council last week approved a 128-unit senior housing development for The Well at Sunset, a mixed-use project at the former Sunset Office Plaza at Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard.
The developers, Mana Investments and Hunter Street Partners, said they expect work on the 130,000 square-foot renovation project to get underway in the fall of 2022.
“There is a significant need for higher quality senior living options around the region, and Livermore is an underserved market,” said Scott Murray, a partner in Mana Investments. “We’re thrilled the city continues to embrace our overall vision and we are excited to give prospective senior residents another housing option, while also supporting the new office and lifestyle tenants.”
The senior housing will be organized around three residential groupings: independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The Well at Sunset development will also include 49,000 square feet of office, medical facility and lifestyle space, expected open next spring in six single-story buildings.
The developers said leases have already been signed with Allstate Insurance; Bubb’s Bagels and Coffee; The Charming Fig, local boutique café and catering company; Extreme Pizza; Learning Tree Preschool; and Perfect 10 Nail Spa.
“Despite challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to see our vision of creating a live-work-play environment for Livermore residents is coming to fruition,” said Sean Rohland, managing director for Hunter Street Partners.
The original Sunset Office Plaza project was built in 1978 and has been vacant since 2013. No new construction is anticipated.