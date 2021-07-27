The Livermore Aquacowboys placed fourth in the 30-team small teams division at the California/Nevada Sectionals, July 15-18 in Roseville. Each member of the Aquacowboys swam at least one best time over the course of the three-day event that featured over 60 teams.
Jacques Grove, Bryson Huey and Jack Hendrick all made the championship finals from the 11-member Livermore squad and achieved Junior National time standards. Marcu Holunga and Lilli Chau made the consolation finals, and the men’s 800 freestyle relay took seventh place overall.