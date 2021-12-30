LIVERMORE — The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) announced it has been awarded $1.2 million in funding from the State of California’s Independent Special District COVID-19 Relief Fund. It will be distributed to LARPD in January.
The funding was made available from a $100 million allocation provided by the state legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2021 to 2022 state budget. The state’s COVID-19 relief funding arrives after special districts across California experienced budget and staff cuts necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Relative to pre-pandemic times, program revenues dropped $5.2 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, while the district incurred $0.5 million in incremental costs that were directly related to COVID,” said LARPD Business Services Manager Jeffrey Schneider.
LARPD General Manager Mathew Fuzie noted that while employee reductions in the earliest stages of the pandemic were necessary, staff responded to provide critical services, such as childcare for essential workers, along with other programs.
“Outside fitness and open space programs provided opportunities for the community when normal program activities were not able to be offered, all within the confines of evolving health and safety protocols,” said LARPD General Manager Mathew Fuzie. “We’ve carefully managed our financials from the outset of the pandemic, but we’re extremely grateful for this support and will explore alternative uses of these funds with the board of directors.”
Statewide, more than 2,000 independent special districts across the state serve the needs of all 40 million Californians at some level. More than 60% of these local agencies provide specialized services to a disadvantaged community.
For more information, visit larpd.org.