LIVERMORE — When trying to resolve a problem related to California's Golden State Stimulus program, the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) might not be the first place most people would go to for help.
But a decision to seek the district’s help paid off for one Livermore senior.
Mike Burns received a flyer in the mail about the stimulus program earlier this year, but the check he was expecting never materialized. Aware of the services that the LARPD makes available to area seniors, he turned to the district.
“I’m 93,” said Burns, a World War II vet. “I can’t be traipsing around Northern California to all these offices.”
Burns regularly visits the Robert Livermore Community Center for lunch at the Good Thymes Cafe. A native of Philadelphia, he lived in the Livermore area for 42 years while he worked as a journeyman machinist. He retired in 1992 and moved to Washington. Burns returned to Livermore nine years ago after his son helped secure senior housing for him.
“I would like to live to be 100 years old,” he said. “I want to live with a little happiness. I don’t want to be worried about if I’m going to eat tomorrow or next week.”
Once Burns brought his issue to the LARPD staff, it didn’t take them long to uncover the problem’s source.
“He was a little frustrated because he had not received a stimulus payment,” said David Weisgerber, LARPD community outreach supervisor. “What we tracked down was that he hadn’t filed taxes in years, because he didn’t have enough income that would necessitate him to file.”
A completed 2020 tax return was one of the requirements of the Golden State Stimulus program. Once the staff at the LARPD figured out why Burns hadn’t received a check, they needed help filing a tax return before the program expired on Oct. 15. They contacted the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Tax-Aide for help.
“Every spring, we reach out to AARP Tax-Aide,” Weisgerber continued. “They have some people (who) come out and help people file taxes. We reached back out to them and said, ‘This is the situation — this gentleman hasn’t received his stimulus, and it would be really meaningful for him to receive that.’ Their volunteers came out and worked with him and got his paperwork filed.”
Alan C. — whose last name is withheld at the request of AARP — is the local coordinator for AARP Tax-Aide and works closely with the LARPD staff. He said that filing the return didn’t create a tax liability for Burns. It simply allowed him to meet the qualification for the stimulus program. Since helping Burns, Alan said that two other seniors have come forward with similar issues.
“It makes me wonder how many of these checks were left on the table because seniors didn’t know about them or how to qualify for them,” he said. “It’s kind of unusual. I don’t do many tax returns during the summer. It’s nice knowing that these checks are going to make a big difference to seniors on fixed incomes.”
Weisgerber said that Burns’ situation is a prime example of the variety and quality of services that the LARPD provides to residents of the area.
“For us in Senior Services, one of the big priorities is educating and advocating for seniors in the community and educating their families as well,” Weisgerber said. “Why did this person come to our office? That's what we want people to do — start with us. That way we can connect them to the resources that are available to them in the community. A lot of the time, people aren’t even aware of so many of the things that are available to them. In our office, we have health insurance counseling, legal assistance, tax aid, support groups, meals — any manner of things that we can connect folks with. This is one of those things where we want people to contact us so we can help them get whatever services they need. If people aren’t sure where to turn, they should give us a call, and we can help them work through things.”
For more information, call 925-3733-5700 or visit larpd.org.