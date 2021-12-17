The Livermore High boys’ basketball team defeated the Kennedy (Fremont) Titans on the road by a score of 47-44 on Dec. 7. The Cowboys notch a key preseason win over a neighboring North Coast Section team and improve to 2-5 on the season.
The Cowboys got off to a good start defensively, holding the Titans to just 7 points in the first quarter. The Cowboys’ 2-3 zone forced the high paced Titans into turnovers and long 2-pointers.
On the offensive end, sophomore point guard Spencer Langowski did it all for the Cowboys. He was able to penetrate the center of the defense and create shots for himself and others on the floor.
Despite the Cowboys’ tough defense, the Titans brought energy and were beating the Cowboys to loose balls and offensive rebounds. The Titans brought the same energy to the defensive end of the floor, totaling seven first half blocks. The Cowboys went into the halftime break with a 23-22 lead.
The Titans started the second half with momentum. They went on a 10-3 run and were able to tie the game with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. The Cowboys weathered the storm, however, and went into the fourth quarter with a 36-34 lead.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth contest. Titans’ junior guard Jason Barcenas hit a crucial 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter to take a 42-41 lead. The Cowboys responded with a 3-pointer from Langowski to take a 44-41 lead and would eventually hit free throws to take home the victory.
Langowski led all scorers with 19 points while going 3 for 5 from the free throw line. Cowboys’ senior point guard Ajai Franklin and junior guard Owen Omweg both ended the game with 11 points.
Langowski was the driving factor in the win. His ability to score and create for others guided the Cowboys to victory.
“He’s really a true 2 guard,” said James Petersdorf, Cowboys’ head coach. “He scores, he handles the ball really well, and we want to run our offense through him taking the shots.”
Petersdorf emphasized his team’s need to clean up turnovers and make free throws in order to keep winning going forward.
The Cowboys will improve to 2-5 and will go on to play American High School on Dec. 15 at home.