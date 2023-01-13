The Livermore High School boys’ basketball team lost its first league game of the season to De La Salle High School 64-21 on Jan. 6. The Cowboys dropped to 8-9 on the season with the loss.
The Cowboys got down big in the first half. They couldn’t get their offense going and trailed 21-6.
The Cowboys continued to struggle into the second quarter and were down 38-14 at halftime.
The shooting woes continued for De La Salle in the third quarter as they were only able to score five points. The Cowboys mustered up just five points total in the second half.
The Spartans cruised to an easy victory and gave the Cowboys their first league loss.
Livermore will next face Foothill High School on the road on Jan. 13.