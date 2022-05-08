Livermore native Andrew Rowberg and his partner, Danning Lu of Goleta, California, won the North American Pairs Flight C at the spring North American Bridge Championships, organized by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL).
Members of ACBL District 22, which covers Southern California, the pair also won the ACBL Collegiate Championship in 2020 while attending the University of California, Santa Barbara.
The ACBL hosts championships three times per year across the United States and Canada. The spring competition was held March 10 through March 20 in Reno, Nevada, with more than 3,000 competitors and 6,200 tables of play over the course of the tournament.