United Neighbors TriValley will hold a signature-gathering event to oppose Senate Bill (SB) 9 and SB 10, on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Old Lucky Site behind First Street in Livermore.
Calling SB 9 and 10 Sacramento’s war on single-family homes, the citizen group noted that the legislation “effectively overrides local laws and city council authority that provides review to protect neighborhoods from unreasonable intrusion and burdens.”
Access to the signature site is available from L Street, Railroad Avenue, and North Livermore Avenue. Due to COVID-19, signatures will be gathered through a drive-by signing system. Gloves, wipes and hand sanitizers will be available, along with free pens.
For more information, visit UnitedNeighborsTriValley.com.