LIVERMORE — City Attorney Jason Alcala signed a new contract last week with a pay raise and a provision that allows him to terminate his deal and continue to be paid for a year if the city council demands he take action that violates California’s ethics code for lawyers.
Alcala’s new deal, which began Dec. 5, gives him the same terms if he quits under duress as if the council fires him.
Alcala’s contract states that he serves at the pleasure of the city council and can be “terminated without cause” at any time, but must continue to receive his pay and benefits for 12 months. Should Alcala resign from his job because the city council requires him to do something deemed unethical, his departure also would be treated as a “termination without cause,” giving him his year’s salary.
The provision was added during the Nov. 28 city council meeting, when the elected panel unanimously approved new contracts and pay increases for Alcala and City Manager Marianna Marysheva.
“I requested the clause be added to my employment contract to incorporate the Rules of Professional Conduct that require an attorney to resign when a client pressures them to do something that is illegal or an ethical violation,” Alcala told The Independent. “It is an industry best practice to include these clauses, and I have proposed that the League of California Cities develop a standard clause for use in all city attorney agreements.”
Livermore is Alcala’s client.
In public comments, Mayor Bob Woerner said the term was added to Alcala’s contract “to cover the event where this city attorney is put in a bind by the council, being asked to do something that is in conflict with the code of ethics for attorneys.” Woerner added that Livermore’s city attorney and city clerk are “constitutional officers with responsibilities apart from the council.”
“There have been situations in other cities where the council frankly goes rogue and asks the city attorney to do things that are against that,” Woerner said. “I think it became obvious to me, at least in this recent election, and a couple of years prior to that, we had significant people in our community calling for the city attorney and city clerk to do that which was against what they should do based on their constitutional roles. This additional term protects the city attorney in the event that there should be inappropriate action by the council.”
Woerner said nothing untoward occurred with the city council during Alcala’s employment, but he did not cite specifically what he meant about the community. He added, “There was a large hue and cry in our own city for inappropriate action.”
The Independent emailed questions to Woerner but he did not respond. Woerner’s public comment appears to address City Clerk Marie Weber’s decision in July to deny a referendum that would give voters the final decision on whether the city should sell downtown property to Eden Housing for a 130-unit affordable housing project. Move Eden Housing, the group behind the petition drive for the referendum and litigation to overturn Weber’s decision, wants to move the project from L Street and Railroad avenue to another location. The group submitted a petition with more than 8,000 signatures calling for a vote, which would have occurred during the recent November general election. The Eden Housing project’s approval also remains in litigation.
Weber said in July that she denied the referendum drive on Alcala’s advice. The city, she said, determined the council’s approval to sell the property was “an administrative, not a legislative act, and not subject to referendum.” Weber said the petition had no legal effect and was not eligible for filing or processing as a referendum.
Move Eden Housing disagreed, saying she was violating citizen rights. A judge could rule at any time on the group’s lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court.
Alcala declined to address whether the Eden case and calls for a referendum was related to his decision to include the termination clause.
During the recent council election, one of three candidates opposed to the location of the Eden Housing project won election to the council. The change apparently won’t be enough to create a new majority that would favor relocating the Eden development or calling for a referendum.
The 232-word termination clause in Alcala’s contract states the California Rules of Professional Conduct of lawyers was adopted by the State Bar and approved by the California Supreme Court to “protect the public, the courts, the legal profession, and the integrity of the legal system.”
City council actions that require mandatory withdrawal, according to the rules, “include scenarios where a client brings an action, conducts a defense, asserts a position in litigation, or takes an appeal, without probable cause and for the purpose of harassing or maliciously injuring any person. Other scenarios include situations where a client persists in instructing the lawyer to act contrary to professional ethics or the law.”
Alcala’s contract states that if he and the city council disagree on whether he has a right to terminate his contract, the question would be presented to the State Bar or to a court to decide.
“Since I was appointed city attorney, I have not felt pressured by any city council, in any way, that would trigger those Rules of Professional Conduct,” Alcala said. “Nevertheless, I believe it is an important clause to include in my agreement to protect against situations like the one that occurred in (Walnut Creek.)”
In 2013, Walnut Creek’s city attorney resigned after he said city council members tried to shut down an internal investigation his office was conducting. The probe revealed the city manager knew about allegations of child sexual abuse by a city employee earlier than the city manager had disclosed.
The city attorney, Bryan Wenter, told city employees he resigned because shutting down the investigation was not a legal or moral option he could support. One of his assistants also resigned.
Alcala said the clause in his contract helps “reinforce the responsibility of the city attorney for the City of Livermore, which is guided by the law and not politics.”
“It also reinforces the mission and vision of the Livermore City Attorney’s Office to preserve public resources and the community’s confidence in the City of Livermore’s governance and operation by ensuring the city fulfills its legal obligations and makes well informed policy decisions,” he said.
Alcala has worked as an attorney for the city since 2004. He was appointed city attorney in 2014. His new contract gives him a 4% raise from $279,010 to $290,170; a one-time merit bonus of $7,500; increases the city’s contribution to a deferred compensation program from $549.18 a month to $700 a month. He also receives a $400 a month car allowance.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with Marysheva, and the city and the community in general,” Alcala said at the council meeting. “It’s a pleasure to be your city attorney and it’s a pleasure to serve the City of Livermore.”
Marysheva, who took over as City Manager on May 16 when Marc Roberts retired, also received a 4% pay increase, bringing her base salary to $317,200.”
“Mayor and city council, thank you for your vote of confidence a few months ago when you hired me and again today,” Marysheva said.