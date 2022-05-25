LIVERMORE — The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised agreement with the developer of the controversial 130-unit Eden affordable housing project, advancing the deal despite the fact the city and Eden remain in litigation with a citizens group. The group’s intention is to relocate the development from the site in the center of the downtown to one nearby.
According to city officials, the council approval of the revised agreement would enable the project to go forward quickly if an appellate court rules against Save Livermore Downtown’s lawsuit. The 5-0 vote followed a lengthy meeting spread over two days. Proponents of the housing project accused detractors of practicing “NIMBYism,” or “Not In My Backyard,” and Eden’s opponents accused council members of ignoring the community’s concerns.
Voting Tuesday afternoon, city council members had harsh words for the projects’ opponents, encouraging them to end their legal efforts that spend taxpayers’ dollars on attorneys. Council members cited public comments that were 2-1 in favor of the project, as well as repeated elections where residents voted for candidates in favor of Eden.
While casting “ayes” on Tuesday, council members added adjectives including “100%,” “absolutely,” and “emphatically” to approve the project at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street.
“This is a really good project,” Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said. “It addresses a very critical housing need that we've heard about often, and it's a very much less intense (project) than allowed by law and the new state housing legislation which allows for higher density, taller buildings and less parking.”
Mayor Bob Woerner said he was satisfied with the deal to sell the land for Eden’s development, calling it well-considered, while protecting the city and community’s interest.
Woerner blasted opponents who he said sought to delay the project in court.
“Having repeatedly failed at the ballot box by 2-1 margins, they have now resorted to frivolous lawsuits to block progress,” Woerner said. “We heard another direct threat of even more litigation (Monday) They have dramatically failed in court so far. And I'm confident that they will continue to fail in court and elsewhere.”
Jean King, a spokesperson for SLD, submitted a statement to newspapers Tuesday after the Council vote that said, “Save Livermore Downtown is considering all of its options and may be forced to take legal action to stop this unwise and harmful transaction.”
The SLD statement noted that Save Livermore Downtown is extremely displeased that the City Council has voted to enter into a substantial revision of its Disposition, Development, and Loan agreement with Eden Housing that would accelerate the transfer of the Lucky site to Eden prior to the conclusion of the litigation Save Livermore Downtown filed challenging the City’s approvals for Eden’s project.
“The agreement is a reckless deal for the City and a waste of taxpayer resources,” King continued. “The agreement requires the City to commit millions of dollars to a project that is still at risk of not being built.
“The City Council’s action further demonstrates that the City continues to ignore its residents, the vast majority of whom do not support this project being located at this site, and instead support an alternative location that can provide even more affordable housing units.
“If Eden is able to acquire the property now, prior to the resolution of the litigation and prior to obtaining the necessary financial commitments to build this project,” according to SLD, “the ability of the City to consider superior alternative locations that allow additional affordable housing will be greatly diminished.”
SLD added that the City’s approval of this agreement is not a prudent business decision and ignores real opportunities to find a better project for the Livermore community. The agreement requires the City to loan Eden $7.8 million to acquire the property, to pay Eden over $5 million to build a small park in between the project’s two tall, wall-like apartment structures, and to commit itself to over $4 million to clean-up the existing soil and soil vapor contamination at the property.
SLD’s statement concluded: “The City is guaranteeing a lot of money to prop up a project that most residents do not support.”
The resolution, unanimously approved by the council, stated that the project fell within the scope of the city’s Downtown Specific Plan’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and authorized the City Manager to execute the final documents and agreements with Eden. It also declared the property exempt from the state’s Surplus Land Act, making the sale possible.
Initially approved in May 2021, the Eden Housing project has been in the works since 2018. Eden plans to build two multi-unit and multi-story buildings around a park. Under the deal, once various conditions are met, the city will transfer the parcel from the city to Eden no later than the end of September.
To fund construction, Alameda County awarded Eden $14.4 million in competitive regional housing bond funds to develop this site, giving the company two years to gather other financing and get the job underway.
Supporters contend affordable housing is necessary in the city, where Bay Area housing prices and rents are high. The project is supported by several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance.
Linda Mandolini, the president of Eden Housing, said before the council’s vote that efforts to prevent the project will continue to fail in court.
“Had we not been sued, this project would be in construction right now and we would be welcoming 130 families to their homes next year,” Mandolini said. “It is really unfortunate that we continue to be basically delayed for no legitimate reason.”
SLD, in opposing the project, insists it is for building affordable housing in Livermore, but prefers that the Eden project be moved across Railroad Avenue to the north. They contend that this site could provide up to 230 affordable units. They prefer that the current Eden site be used for a park and contend the plain, four-story Eden buildings will destroy the downtown’s character. SLD has engaged an appraiser, and has identified city low cost housing funds and other appropriate sources sufficient to acquire the parcels north of Railroad Avenue.
Following the council’s approval last year, SLD filed suit, claiming the two buildings are so massive they will not comply with the city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) that created policies and standards for downtown revitalization developments. Opposite the four-story Legacy Apartments on L Street, they allege the four-story Eden buildings will create a canyon-like effect.
SLD’s attorney argued in Alameda Superior Court in February that the project also did not comply with requirements in the DSP that ensured, for example, no parking occurs between a city street and the residential building, that the primary building entrance fronts onto a city street, and that windows must be taller than they are wide.
SLD also charged that the city’s approval violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because officials relied on a 2009 review, and did not conduct a new study to determine whether soil vapor — gas from toxic chemicals in the ground — posed a danger. The site previously contained a supermarket, a Southern Pacific Railroad depot, and businesses that included auto body shops and a dry cleaners.
The city argued in response that courts normally defer to cities to determine whether developers have met their design standards. The city’s attorney stated that the Eden project did comply with the Specific Plan, that the city did not have to eliminate existing parking along Veterans Way, that there was a building entrance on Railroad Avenue, and that some vertical windows have been joined and thus appear to be more wide than high.
In addition, the city said that soil tests found no serious contamination that could endanger future Eden residents.
Saying the lawsuit was without merit, Judge Frank Roesch sided with the city and Eden.
SLD recently appealed Roesch’s decision to the California Court of Appeal.
SLD noted that Roesch had an unusually high rate of his decisions being overturned, 44% in full or in part.
During the Tuesday council meeting, the City Attorney said it could take a year or more for the appeal to be heard. He said the city was working to accelerate the case.
“That said, the city's legal team is confident that the Court of Appeals will confirm the trial court's judgment and reject Save Livermore Downtown’s appeal.”
Although the case remains unresolved, Livermore’s Housing Manager Fran Reisner told the council that city staff had gone forward with other work to keep the project in order, including gathering community input to design Veterans Park and taking steps to begin construction this fall of the L Street garage.
The council’s latest vote, she said, made some changes to the delayed deal, including restarting the clock once the Appellate Court rules, and transferring the property to Eden by the end of September, three months earlier than initially planned. The earlier transfer, Reisner said, would enable Eden to work on securing more funding.
The amended deals also would allow the City Manager to complete documents, including an amended environmental indemnity agreement that would divide up the environmental responsibilities and costs between Eden and the city, a future contract for the construction of Veterans Park, and a lease for 15 resident parking spaces in the L Street garage.
The deal includes a provision that, if Eden defaults before securing construction financing, the city would repossess the site but would forgive a $500,000 predevelopment loan and repay other predevelopment loans secured to the site. The city would then locate another developer to assume the loan. Officials said they did not expect Eden to default.
During 90-minutes of public comment Monday night, 26 people who spoke during the virtual meeting supported the council’s approval. Thirteen people spoke against it.
In addition, 13 wrote letters in support, and another three against.
Speaking in favor, General Plan Committee member Tracy Kronzak decried “trumped up issues” and misinformation from those opposed to Eden. She called the council’s decision a “vote for the future.”
“This is a vote for being on the right side of history,” Kronzak said. “This is a vote for creating and executing the downtown plan to its fullest potential. Let's remove one more obstacle to the economic growth, the health of our city and facilitate living up to the ideals our residents have repeatedly asked us to ensure.”
Susan Putnam, a 14-year Livermore resident, encouraged the council to vote against the project. Putnam said everyone agrees a vibrant downtown is critical to the city’s future to build a long-term foundation for business, commerce, tourism and “the vitality of its Livermore residents and families.”
“Unfortunately, the current plan for housing directly in the middle of downtown does not bring the promise of future growth,” she said. “This has been expressed over and over again by the majority of Livermore residents who view a more inclusive plan and vision for a downtown with open space, gathering venues, businesses, plus low income housing that could be relocated nearby for the benefit of these families. “
Matthew Wardlaw, a 34-year-old Livermore resident, was among several union representatives who said the project’s approval would provide local jobs for construction workers, as well as housing many could not afford.
“I believe this project will be good for the community,” Wardlaw said. “I believe this will be good for people like me who are union workers that live in Livermore. My best friend was born here and raised here and went to school with me and he had to move. So did my other best friend. A project like this might give them the opportunity to come back so we can have our kids be together through school… Let's get some housing back for the people that were born and raised here.”
Tony Hunter, a downtown Livermore resident, urged the council to reject the agreement, saying that from the start, the Eden proposal never met the downtown plan’s requirements.
“It violates the city's own rules on parking, drastically reducing the size and number of public parking spaces downtown, all to accommodate these developers,” Hunter said. “This, despite the fact that in 2017 the downtown steering committee survey listed parking as the number one most important thing for Livermore residents downtown. Do not extend any new taxpayer funds and handouts, loans or special accommodations to Eden. Please stand up for Livermore residents and oppose Eden.”
Alan Burnham, speaking in favor of the project, said it was time for the city to approve the affordable housing project or risk the state stepping in to meet its goals.
“If this agreement is not passed, it's more likely that we will get a larger project under state law, perhaps seven stories with less parking, than a larger park,” Burnham said. “What (opponents) are proposing is just not going to happen….
“I wish those opposing the housing of this location would have used their considerable financial resources earlier to work with the city rather than against it to enable a better alternative, instead of publishing unworkable notional concepts or simply being an obstructionist, but it is too late now.”
City Council members took note of the public comments, which tallied in their favor. Bonnano said the strong support and two election cycles validated the council’s vote. They dismissed opponents' comments that said the majority of residents opposed the project.
“We all need to keep in mind that this is wasting your money,” Bonanno said. “It's wasting my money and it's wasting the money of anybody who lives or pays taxes in Livermore. We're losing valuable staff time to distractions and lawsuits that have been deemed utterly without merit. So what's been accomplished? They've delayed the project and they've wasted taxpayer dollars. And they continue to do this while the city and the whole country was fighting a global pandemic.”
Councilman Bob Carling said he hoped SLD would drop its lawsuit, but he said he suspected the group will “dig in and keep fighting this tooth and nail for reasons that are not clear.” He said that those who believe they are in the majority in opposing the project are wrong.
“I do think we've listened to the residents,” Carling said. “Since 2018, we've been voting for this. The public is behind us… I would hope again that SLD would stop wasting our time and taxpayers’ money.”
City Councilwoman Trish Munro said the Eden project was needed “yesterday” in a region where people live in homes worth a “million-plus.” She said she heard “dog whistles of racism and classism” in the comments of some who spoke against the project.
“Those who say ‘I want affordable housing but not there,’ do not want to believe that they are engaging in this behavior,” Munro said.
Munro said residents with secure shelter are obligated to enable others to have security with “real homes, not fantasies to soothe their troubled conscience.”
“By the way,” Munro said. “Some of those with secure homes have had the chutzpah to suggest that the city take the land north of Railroad by eminent domain. To them I say, ‘Can we start with your house?’”
Councilwoman Brittni Kiick described herself as a renter who cannot afford to own a home in Livermore. She said the City Attorney had to determine if a renter could serve on the City Council. During the pandemic, she said, she used COVID-19 funds residents received to survive and to help her move to a rental on a home’s back lot.
“I just would like to remind my literal neighbors who spoke last night, (who) live to the right and across the street, that it's people like me that you don't want in our community,” Kiick said. “Having you not realize that or have the understanding of how those words cut is disappointing. I'm not mad. I'm just disappointed.”
King summarized her position by saying, "This City needs a new City Council that actually listens to constituents who want both affordable housing and an inspiring downtown park.”