LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday amended a provision in the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) and approved development of a controversial 30-room hotel that some residents believe will alter the rural feel of the area.

The change allows the Wine Country Inn project to have 50-foot setbacks, which circumvents a California 1st District Court of Appeal ruling that said the SLVSP explicitly required 100-foot setbacks. The SLVSP language will still require 100-foot setbacks from the property line for other projects.