LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday amended a provision in the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan (SLVSP) and approved development of a controversial 30-room hotel that some residents believe will alter the rural feel of the area.
The change allows the Wine Country Inn project to have 50-foot setbacks, which circumvents a California 1st District Court of Appeal ruling that said the SLVSP explicitly required 100-foot setbacks. The SLVSP language will still require 100-foot setbacks from the property line for other projects.
The council’s 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Ben Barrientos voting against the project, will enable entrepreneur Michelle Boss to build the two-story hotel she proposed in 2018 for Hansen and Arroyo roads before encountering opposition that questioned its design.
Boss said that she plans to move forward, obtain her building permits and begin construction no later than September. She told The Independent that Executive Chef Rodney Worth, owner and operator of The Peasant & The Pear in Danville and The Peasant’s Courtyard in Alamo, will serve as her restaurateur.
“Everything is on track with the financing; the general contractor and the city for us to do that,” Boss said. “It represents a tremendous asset to the community in so many ways.”
Boss described the Wine Country Inn as the beginning of commercial development in the Livermore Valley that will support the area’s wine growers.
“It’s just the start,” she said. “We need other hotels. We need our downtown hotel. We need other bed and breakfasts and hotels in the wine country, and we need the sewer line … It’s also going to bring tremendous tax revenue to the city, jobs to the community, and just a wonderful place for visitors, tourists and residents alike to enjoy.”
Although supported by local wine growers and the Tri-Valley Conservancy, who view tourism as a way to save Livermore’s beleaguered wine industry, numerous residents opposed the project and took it to court.
Boss’s hotel will include a 77-seat restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot caretaker’s house with a private pool, a business center with meeting rooms, and a parking lot.
A hotel was envisioned in 1997 when residents forged Livermore’s SLVSP, a document with rules on how to manage development while retaining the area’s rural and agricultural feel. The SLVSP calls for a 30-room boutique hotel within 1,891 acres along the city’s southern border, along with residential homes, a restaurant and other commercial uses.
Livermore’s City Council approved Boss’s project after it received Planning Commission approval in 2019.
The plan, however, was not welcomed by those who argued the change would harm the rural character of the area. The Friends of South Livermore (FSL) filed suit in Alameda County Superior Court, making the case that the proposed design violated the SLVSP’s requirement for 100-foot setbacks. Boss’s hotel plan proposed a 50-foot setback from Hansen Road; members of FSL disliked that the plan replaces the vineyards that were to be planted on 100-foot setback area with parking and trash recepticles. The group argued the city council had no discretion to ignore that provision.
An Alameda County Superior Courtjudge rejected the claim in 2021, but FSL appealed. Two of three justices at California’s 1st District Court of Appeal agreed with FSL that the SLVSP explicitly demanded 100-foot setbacks and required the hotel design meet the rule.
Earlier this month, the hotel plan went back to the Livermore Planning Commission. Instead of changing the hotel’s design, the city staff and hotel developer went forward with an amendment that they believed clarifies the language in the SLVSP. The city argued that while the SLVSP required a 100-foot setback from Arroyo Road in 1997, a subsequent zoning amendment written in 2001 established a 50-foot setback for Hansen Road, a street that did not exist in 1997. However, resident and FSL member Donna Cabanne rebutted that zoning amendments must conform to the SLVSP; they do not take precedence.
The planning commission on May 2 took up the hotel plan again and voted to recommend the council amend the SLVSP language with the 50-foot setback to allow the hotel.
During public comments before the council, some speakers contended the city, the planning commission and city council were altering the SLVSP to conform to the developer’s wishes, instead of requiring her to redesign the hotel to meet the city’s code.
“The plan exists so there is consistency and uniformity in decision making,” Cabanne said. “In contrast, this amendment is contrary to the letter, spirit and intent of the plan. The amendment is completely at odds with the aesthetic goals meant to preserve and enhance the area’s rural and scenic qualities.”
Cabanne was among 11 residents who spoke against the hotel and SLVSP change.
Jean King said the city’s amendment to alter the SLVSP’s rules was like changing the rules in the middle of a ball game.
“Suppose in a game at halftime one team is trailing the scoring and wants to change the rules so they can have 50% more players in the second half. Should the rules be changed for them? Of course not,” King said. “Should the rules of the Specific Plan be changed to allow this particular design which is too large for the site? Of course not.”
Other speakers against the hotel said they were concerned about its size and that cars might park on surrounding streets. Some suggested moving the site’s entrance from Hansen to Arroyo, but city staff opposed changing the entrance to the busier roadway out of concern for pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety.
Nineteen people spoke in favor of the project, most suggesting it will help Livermore’s wine industry that is in need of a boost.
Cat Weiss, who said she lived close to the site, called it a “perfect location.”
“I think the design is wonderful,” Weiss said. “I have every faith that the developer will put all the landscape in and that it will be lovely … We’re all excited to go visit the restaurant and walk through it and bring our friends to town. I think it’s well needed.”
John Stein, a former city council member who worked on the SLVSP, said the document’s clear intent was for 100-foot setbacks along major streets connecting the wineries, but not on secondary streets. He encouraged the city council to vote for the amendment to allow the 50-foot setback on Hansen to “meet the original goals of the General Plan.”
“Visitors are essential to the continued economic viability of South Livermore, and adopting this particular commercial development will ensure the continuation of successful vineyards and wineries in South Livermore,” Stein said.
Rhiannon Eddy, proprietor of the Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort, said a Wine Country Inn was part of the area’s plan when her business was established in 1997.
“We’re looking at 26 years later from our opening weekend and have not been able to actualize that in our community,” Eddy said. “We’re very much in support of Michelle Boss’s plan to build the property … It will only work to improve and enhance the community.”
Before the council voted, four members voiced support for the hotel. Mayor John Marchand said the hotel’s design met the provisions for an inn envisioned in the SLVSP, including having no more than 30 rooms, a restaurant with up to 100 seats and an entrance on a road other than Arroyo. He said the SLVSP allowed a site of up to 32,500 square feet, but Boss’ hotel came in at 29,345 square feet.
Councilmember Evan Branning said he believed work by the city’s staff and planning commission addressed many of the concerns residents had in the past about the hotel. He said the city preferred Hansen as the entrance because it was safer.
“I hope the people listening will look at all the changes that have been made and the accommodations being made to show that we are listening to what you have asked and making sure that we can fit it into the plan,” Branning said.
Councilmember Robert Carling said he trusted that Boss had done her homework.
“I certainly agree that any addition to that side of town that would enhance the tourism or the wine industry has to be a plus,” Carling said. “Even if, in the parlance of this person that wrote me this email, it was minimal. That’s still better than what we have today.”
Carling said he kept score on public comments and more people supported the hotel than were against it.
“We are following what the people want,” Carling said. “That is a Wine Country Inn on the south part of town.”
Councilmember Brittni Kiick thanked Boss for sticking with the city in the years since proposing her inn.
“I do have a legitimate fear that developers will give up on Livermore,” Kiick said. “It’s not that the City of Livermore doesn’t want things built. It is not that the council doesn’t want things built. It’s that it’s truly exhausting to put your whole heart and sometimes financial well-being into a city whose community then attacks you viciously online. They’re going to say it’s not worth it.”
In opposing the plan, Barrientos said he did not believe a hotel would be a “rainmaker” for the area’s business. He said he supported those who wanted the entrance changed to Arroyo and was concerned about limited parking.
“I do stand with the people who are living in the area,” Barrientos said. “I think it’s gonna be like a big giant monolith. I do hope they succeed.”