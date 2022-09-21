LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE – The council this week received a presentation on the Comprehensive General Plan Update and provided feedback for the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) and staff during the land-use alternatives drafting process.

The General Plan for 2025-2045 will capture the city’s long-term plan for growth, land use, sustainability, and resource and open space conservation. It is slated for final adoption in early 2024.