LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — The Livermore City Council on Monday allowed a ban on temporary signs on public streets to take effect July 1, rejecting a planning commission recommendation that would have allowed signs with restrictions.

Following a lengthy discussion, Mayor John Marchand, Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick, Robert Carling and Evan Branning indicated they wanted to keep the ban in effect. Councilmember Ben Barrientos said he wanted to allow signs for First Amendment reasons.