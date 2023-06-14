LIVERMORE — The Livermore City Council on Monday allowed a ban on temporary signs on public streets to take effect July 1, rejecting a planning commission recommendation that would have allowed signs with restrictions.
Following a lengthy discussion, Mayor John Marchand, Vice Mayor Brittni Kiick, Robert Carling and Evan Branning indicated they wanted to keep the ban in effect. Councilmember Ben Barrientos said he wanted to allow signs for First Amendment reasons.
The ban primarily will affect campaign signs posted before elections, real estate agent “Open House” advertising, and yard sale, garage sale and car wash notices often placed in the public right-of-way.
Kiick said her decision to keep the ban in place was not related to freedom of speech or democracy, but about clutter and climate change. Temporary signs, she said, can still be posted on private property.
“This isn’t really about campaign signs. This isn’t really about real estate signs,” Kiick said. “This is a content-neutral decision about plastic and metal in the public right of way … We as a city, as a leader in climate action, should not be promoting more distribution of plastic and metal.”
Kiick, along with former Mayor Bob Woerner and former Councilmember Trish Munro, voted in November for the outright ban of all temporary signs in the public right-of-way in commercial, industrial and residential zoning districts. The move followed residents’ complaints about political signs littering streets and often being stolen or vandalized during the election season.
At the time, Livermore allowed campaign signs to be placed publicly 60 days prior to an election in public right-of-ways. Temporary signs, both commercial and non-commercial signs, also were generally allowed in the public right-of-way in residential zones and downtown.
With some members of the public wanting a change, Woerner proposed the ban after city staff recommended limitations on the days and times signs could be erected. Woerner suggested it was better to ban signs altogether to avoid First Amendment issues allowing some signs and not others.
A provision of the ban was that it would not take effect until July 1 to allow the city’s staff to investigate alternatives used in other cities and come up with another sign plan for the new city council that took seats in December to consider.
But when it came down to it Monday, no one on the council liked the altered sign ordinance recommendation that was passed unanimously in May by the city’s planning commission. The proposal would have allowed signs at intersections of two public streets from Thursdays to Monday mornings, with no more than two copies at the same intersection. In addition, signs could not be larger than 4 square feet or posted higher than 3 feet.
Although two real estate workers who spoke during public comments encouraged the council to approve the ordinance that would allow them to place their open house placards on street corners, most on the council preferred the ban of all temporary signs, no matter the content.
“This is not about democracy. Not at all. This isn’t about freedom of speech,” Marchand said. “What this is about, is about reducing urban blight – visual blight – in the landscape.”
Marchand and Carling said allowing signs on certain days would waste the time of employees required to take them down. Carling added that requiring staff and campaign workers to drive around the city to collect signs would add to the greenhouse gas emissions Livermore is trying to reduce with its Climate Action Plan.
“These plastic campaign signs are not recyclable, and they’re just going to be added to the landfill,” Carling said. He added that although he had voted against the ban in November, he had changed his mind.
Branning thanked the staff for coming up with a proposal but said he was in favor of keeping the ban.
Only Barrientos said he wanted signs to return to the streets. He said he agreed with resident John Stein, who, during public comments, said campaign signs allowed candidates for elections to city council and other boards an opportunity to gain name recognition.
“If you can’t put signs up, then you’ve got to go to mailers,” Barrientos said. “It’s $5,000 bucks for one district if you want to get all of the people in your district.”
Barrientos suggested altering the proposal to allow signs for 45 days before an election or event and requiring signs to be recyclable.
“I think it comes down to the First Amendment,” Barrientos said. “I think it’s right for people to put your name out there.”
Isabel Neighborhood CFD, Housing Agreement Approved
In other council action, the council accepted the 5-0 vote of landowners to form a Community Facilities District (CFD) that will impose a special tax on future homeowners of a 112-unit condominium complex set to be built in the Isabel Neighborhood housing development.
The annual tax of an average $435 per unit will raise money to pay for maintenance of parks, streets, bike paths and other amenities in the Triad East residential development on the northwest corner of North Canyons Parkway and Triad Place. The tax is known as a Mello-Roos fee.
The council in May unanimously approved holding a public hearing June 12 on the CFDs formation, but no one from the public arrived to comment. The CFD became the first development established in the Isabel Neighborhood plan. It will provide nearly 4,100 new housing units on the land near I-580 and Isabel Avenue. As each development is approved through the acreage, the CFD will be expanded with future public hearings and landowner votes to impose Mello-Roos fees.
In addition, the city council unanimously approved a Low Income for Sale Housing Agreement with DeNova Homes, which is building a 112-unit subdivision located at North Canyons Parkway and Triad Drive as part of the Isabel Neighborhood development.
Under the agreement, DeNova is required to build 20% of the units — 22.4 — at prices reserved for sale to median- and moderate-income households. DeNova will build 22 units and pay $83,676 in lieu of the 0.4 affordable units. In Alameda County, median income for a family of four is about $125,000; while moderate income is about $150,000.
Speaking during public comments on the agenda item, Livermore resident Jean King thanked the city and the developer for including the units, but said she was concerned whether the 22 units would be integrated with the rest of the units. She also suggested that future developments include rental housing that would include housing for low- and very low-income families. Low-income families are those making $71,400 to $109,000 a year. Very low income is deemed as $46,300 to $71,400 for a family of four.
“It is important to integrate our income communities and not segregate low-income residents in separate areas,” King said. “The Isabel Specific Plan requires rental housing to include all four categories of very low-, low-, medium- and moderate-income affordable housing. It would be good if this area and future areas would include all four categories in both rental and for sale housing and be integrated in each development.”
Livermore Community Development Director Paul Spence said the city requires that 20% of units built in the Isabel Plan be for median and moderate incomes.
He explained, “In other portions of the city, we require 15%, and we do include low-income in that component.” Spence said rental units at Isabel will have the lower income component, and the city was working with developers to encourage more low-income units in future projects.