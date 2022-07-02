LIVERMORE — The city council this week received a 20-year report on Measure D, which was passed by voters in 2000 to protect agriculture and open space from urban sprawl and agreed to move forward with proposed amendments to expand some activities allowed in the protected area.
Presented during the council’s regular June 27 meeting, the report by Alameda County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) considered the efficacy of Measure D, which established an Urban Growth Boundary (UGB). Since that time, “no changes to the UGB have occurred, and no urban development has displaced agricultural or open space lands on the outside of the UGB,” according to the report.
However, LAFCo also found the agricultural economy to be stable but stagnant, and suggested changes that would allow for larger agricultural building sizes, cannabis cultivation or sales in certain regions, and more visitor-serving uses.
“The stability of overall agricultural business revenue is driven by continued strong growth in sales and wine grapes,” said Rachel Jones, LAFCo executive officer. “However, the wine industry’s revenue eclipses the relatively sizable decline in sales revenue and productive agricultural use of other agricultural activities, like crop harvesting and horse boarding within East County.”
Jones said these findings contributed to the recommendations, later agreed upon by the council during the meeting.
Specifically: The first amendment saw a change to the South Livermore Valley Area Plan’s (SLVAP) Floor Area Ratios (FAR) — from 1% to 3.5% — to permit larger agricultural buildings and allow for clustering of development, while still ensuring a minimum of 90% of each parcel would be planted with agriculture.
The second amendment prohibits commercial hemp and cannabis cultivation in the SLVAP, “until more information exists on the effects of hemp and cannabis on viticulture and other agriculture,” while still allowing both in the East County Area Plan (ECAP), a larger territory surrounding the SLVAP.
The third amendment changed the Alameda County Cultivated Agriculture Combining District to allow for such visitor attractions as hot air balloon rides, day spas, a boutique cannabis dispensary, a 140-room resort hotel, a wine country museum or a deli and market.
Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said the concept of “clustering development” seemed subjective and wanted to ensure that a specific definition of this existed, so it wasn’t subject to debate. Jake Potter, city associate planner, explained that an attachment in the staff report outlined this explicitly under “Program BBB,” which describes the clustering plan. To review the full report, visit bit.ly/Indy_ProgramBBB.
“So essentially, the building envelopes that are allowed out there today may be combined together to create a larger building envelope to accommodate additional visitor-serving uses there,” Potter said.
Potter said the intent of all the recommendations was to increase the Wine Country’s viability and that the modifications from the stakeholder groups and LAFCo were consistent with the city’s general plan. Among the various stakeholders were the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC), and Measure D co-author Dick Schneider.
Public commenters Lori Souza and David Epstein of TVC, and David Rounds of Friends of Livermore, spoke in favor of the recommendations.
“Friends of Livermore wholeheartedly supports this effort to modify Measure D with the changes proposed that we believe will improve the viability of agriculture in the South Livermore Valley Area Plan,” Rounds said. He noted a number of changes that need to be made to the draft to make it accurate.
“The summary of the LAFCO report has two important errors,” but they are not reflected in the actual report, he said. It “erroneously describes the proposed county ballot measure as allowing a 2% FAR in ECAP and 3.5% in the SLVAP; the latter is correct; the former should also be 3.5%. In both areas, up to 1% can be for visitor-serving uses, and 2.5% is for agricultural buildings that are not meant for the public or for social events.”
Second, Rounds added, the two-acre building envelopes “is erroneously described. The LAFCo letter says all agricultural uses must occur within that two-acre envelope. It is buildings, of course, not uses that must be contained within the two-acre development envelope. But even here, buildings for agricultural uses can be located outside the two-acre development envelope if necessary for agricultural use.”
Councilmember Robert Carling recommended limiting the cannabis operations to three, which the council agreed upon. Councilmember Trish Munro appreciated the prohibition of cannabis cultivation in the SLVAP and raised her concerns with the practice in general in regard to climate.
“(Cannabis cultivation) is extremely soil depleting. It is extremely water intensive,” Munro said. “As we are looking at enabling that cultivation to take place, I’m hoping that we are able to ensure that it is climate friendly and soil friendly.”
Mayor Bob Woerner thanked the stakeholders, staff and LAFCo for their work.
“It’s good to see that there’s agreement from a lot of the stakeholders that we do need to do more to help our wine industry,” Woerner said. “These recommendations seem very well considered.”
LAFCo will return to the council with updated recommendations during the July 14 regular meeting.