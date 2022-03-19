The city council this week unanimously selected a final district map, bringing a near close to the redistricting process that adjusted district lines alongside population growth.
After hearing public testimony, the council selected the Cardinal plan with two amendments, which added portions to District 1 from Districts 2 and 3. The first portion moved the block on which St. Michael Catholic Church sits (Mapel, Fifth, Fourth and Church streets) and a nearby triangular segment (Maple Street, East Avenue and Fourth Street) from District 3 to District 1. Another area — bound by Portola Avenue, Enos Way, Kelly Street and Lee Avenue — moved from District 2 to District 1 as well.
In comparison to the current district map — which had District 1’s southern boundary running along Stanley Boulevard to Murrieta Boulevard and then just south of College Avenue near the Arroyo — the new Cardinal choice brings that line north to Fourth Street, while still maintaining the Stanley/Murrieta line. District 3 also saw a substantive boundary change. Its northern border — which once went from the 580 freeway, down First Street and up Junction Avenue to connect with N. Livermore Avenue — moved south. That line now sits on a small portion of First Street and right above Patterson Pass.
The new population deviation among the districts is now 3.1% in total, meeting one of the council’s goals to reduce the deviation from its original 8.3%.
The ordinance to officially adopt the map is expected to return to council on March 28, with the final adoption meeting set for April 11. The new district boundaries will go into effect for the coming municipal election on Nov. 8.
Mayor Bob Woerner thanked the demographer, Michael Wagaman of Wagaman Strategies, along with members of the council for their work and those who submitted communities of interest.
“I’ve watched some other districting processes,” Woerner said, “and I’m really pleased with how this one went and how thoroughly we covered it.”
Water Collaboration Approved
During the March 14 meeting, the council also authorized an agreement with the City of Pleasanton and the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) to construct and operate a temporary joint-use residential recycled water fill station.
The action will appropriate a total of $478,333 for fiscal years (FY) 2021-22 and FY2022-23 from Fund 250 (Water Enterprise) for the initial construction and operation of a facility that aims to create a more cost-effective means of providing recycled water during the ongoing drought.
“As you're aware, we're currently operating under stage two conditions of our water shortage contingency plan, which restricts overall water usage and requires regulated outdoor water,” said Scott Lanphier, public works director.
He explained that during the drought in 2015, when Livermore Municipal Water offered recycled water free of charge at the water reclamation plant, over 5 million gallons were provided to nearly 940 customers.
“Unfortunately, that service proved to be very expensive, inefficient, and raised some potential safety concerns for residents due to the limited space available on the site,” he continued.
As such, Lanphier said the city’s partnership with Pleasanton and DSRSD was formed to create a newer, safer facility, which will be built in Dublin at the northeast corner of Gleason Drive and Arnold Road. Lanphier said the location has ample access with plenty of space to build an appropriate facility with a total of 50 fill stations.
Each player’s role in the partnership will include: DSRSD providing the land and maintenance facility; Pleasanton providing the financial management and pass issuance to users; and Livermore contributing recycled water as well as staffing.
Construction is expected to begin in late April.