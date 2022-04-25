Irvine Assistant City Manager Marianna Marysheva will likely replace retiring Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts.
Marysheva is returning to the Bay Area, where she attended San Francisco State University and UC Berkeley. She served as budget director of Oakland from 2001 to 2005 and as an assistant city administrator from 2008 to 2011. She has also served as town manager of Mammoth Lakes. She served as Irvine's interim city manager from September 2020 to December 2021.
According to a staff report, the city received 27 applications from across the country, from which 13 candidates were identified as qualified. The city council interviewed the six 'best-qualified candidates.' After a background check was complete, Mayor Bob Woerner, who was serving as the council's chief negotiator, recommended Marysheva for the job.
If confirmed by the council, Marysheva will get a five-year contract, starting at $305,000. She would officially take over the job May 16.
