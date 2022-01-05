LIVERMORE — The Livermore City Council will hold a public hearing Jan. 10 to discuss a proposal to loan nearly $2 million to a downtown hotel developer to buy a parcel of land to use as a parking lot.
The proposal would enable Davis-based Presidio Companies to purchase .77 acres on the northwest corner of K Street and Railroad Avenue, about a block from the hotel project at 2205 Railroad Ave.
The site formerly was occupied by Livermore Pool and Spa. Online property records and a 2020 Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department list of downtown parcels shows 2080 Railroad Avenue is owned by Bordoni Ranch LLC and Green Valley Corporation.
Livermore Principal Planner Steve Stewart said the terms and conditions of the property sale are still being negotiated, but the deal will include a city loan of $1.93 million to the hotel developer for the acquisition of 2080 Railroad Avenue and development of a parking area.
He declined to release more details until the City Council agenda was made public.
It was not immediately known how many parking stalls would become available. Earlier city statements referred to the use of the parcel as a hotel valet parking lot.
A notice of the public hearing said the agenda and staff report on the property sale would be released the evening of Jan. 4. When that time arrived, the City Clerk’s Office said the staff report was not expected to be released until Jan. 5, too late for The Independent’s print edition deadline. On Jan. 5, The Independent was informed that the release date was moved to Jan. 6. An updated article will be available online at independentnews.com.
Comments on the proposal can be sent to the city clerk at cityclerk@cityofLivermore.net by noon, Jan. 10. The meeting can be viewed online at www.
The developer plans to build a three-story, approximately 70,000 square-foot, 125 to 135 room hotel with 1,400 to 2,000 square feet of conference space and a rooftop deck. The date when construction will begin has not yet been determined.