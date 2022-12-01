LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE – During a spirited discussion about the proliferation of signs adjacent to public streets, the council voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance restricting them.

The conversation mainly related to campaign signs. Mayor Bob Woerner along with Councilmembers Trish Munro and Brittni Kiick voted in favor of the new legal provisions, despite their belief that it should be tweaked in several months by a new city council. Woerner, Munro and Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno are leaving the council at the end of the year.