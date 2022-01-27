LIVERMORE — The city council this week received an update on the redistricting process and offered some differing opinions around whether district lines should be changed.
The process of re-evaluating and adjusting district lines takes place every 10 years when the U.S. Census releases its data. As a municipality that elects its city councilmembers by district, Livermore will need to complete a final updated map by March 14.
Michael Wagaman of Wagaman Strategies — the contracted demographer — urged the public to submit their comments and maps by Jan. 31, ahead of the next Feb. 14 meeting.
Mayor Bob Woerner favored retaining the current district lines first established in 2018 for the 2020 election, when it moved away from at-large elections.
“We went through a lot of work and a lot of careful thought … and there has to be a compelling reason to change,” Woerner said.
He further agreed with Councilmember Robert Carling’s concern that changing the districts now would mean some residents who weren’t able to vote for a councilmember in the 2020 election might be moved into a district that wouldn’t vote in 2022. Michael Wagaman of Wagaman Strategies — the contracted demographer — explained that when voters are unable to select a councilmember for six years due to shifting lines, this occurrence is referred to as “deferral.”
Councilmember Trish Munro’s opinion differed from her fellow councilmembers.
“If we only looked at (deferral), we would never make changes, so somehow, we will have to make that balance going forward,” Munro said.
Monday night’s meeting held the second of four
public hearings on redistricting within Livermore.
“Tonight’s not the night that you have to reach a consensus, so that there are differing opinions on this body tonight is fine,” Wagaman explained. “That’s why you're going to get different maps.”
Wagaman further reported that Livermore’s current boundaries for Districts 1 through 4 meet the requirement that the districts be of about equal size. District 1 has a population of 22,837; District 2 has 21,020; District 3 has 22,292; and District 4 has 21,857. The ideal population for each is 22,002. Wagaman said the deviation between the biggest and smallest districts should be 10% or lower. Livermore’s current districts have a total deviation of 8.3%.
“Those existing boundaries — if at the end of this process — are the boundaries that folks want to keep, that is a valid option; those boundaries would be legally compliant,” Wagaman said. “It doesn’t mean you have to keep them. And that’s really the point of this process is to decide what the city wants to do moving forward.”
Munro noted that for a city the size of Livermore, a 10% deviation seemed too large and that more work was needed to evaluate options. Councilmember Brittni Kiick wanted to know if it would be possible to encourage the public to focus more on submitting “communities of interest” — the groups that should go together for the purpose of fair representation — rather than maps with no explanation. She noted the communities of interest to be of more importance than ethnicities or street maps.
The public is encouraged to submit proposals by Jan. 31. The next public hearing on redistricting will take place Feb. 14 before final maps are voted on at the March 14 meeting.
For more information or to submit a proposed map, visit drawlivermore.org. Those members of the public who wish to submit a comment to support their map may email redistricting@cityoflivermore.net.