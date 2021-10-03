Livermore City Historian Richard Finn will tell tales from the bygone era of cowboys and ranchers in old Livermore during a virtual presentation next month.
The result of a collaboration between the Livermore Public Library and the Livermore Heritage Guild (LHG), the evening of old west stories is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
“What we do is we talk about the ranchers and farmers that were first here in the valley,” Finn said. “That’s Amador over in the Dublin area, and of course, Robert Livermore here in the Livermore area. Then we talk about those that came later — Mendenhall and them. And then we end up talking about the farmers and ranchers that are now active in the valley, and some of the problems they have with their land and the drought and people trespassing.”
Finn said he does his best to cover as much information as possible during the roughly 45-minute event. The presentations are given quarterly and vary by topic.
“Pre-pandemic, we held the talks in person at the main library,” said LHG First Vice Andrea Loyd. “When the shelter-in-place order came into effect, we were able to pivot to a Zoom format, which has been very successful.”
LHG President Will Bolton said members of the guild worked hard with library staff to transition the talks smoothly and successfully from in-person events to live, online events. Since the first virtual event, there have been more than 100 attendees for each talk, and the audience continues to grow.
“City Historian Richard Finn's talks are always standing-room-only popular,” Bolton said. “The online presence and recording for later viewing greatly expand the availability of the talks for enjoyment and education."
The LHG was established in 1973 by residents mobilized to preserve the local train depot and soon transformed into Livermore’s multifaceted historical society. The group manages three city-owned historic properties — the history center inside the Carnegie Building, Duarte Garage and Hagemann Ranch — and operates on the goodwill of hundreds of members and dozens of volunteers who dedicate their time and resources. Its mission is to ensure awareness and protection of Livermore's rich heritage through public advocacy and by collecting, preserving, interpreting, and sharing historic resources for the education and enjoyment of all.
The guild’s History Center in Carnegie Hall has slowly begun to reopen, with hours coinciding with the Livermore Farmers Markets on Thursdays and Sundays.
Duarte Garage is open the third Sunday of each month and showcases a “car of the month.”
“The Duarte Garage is also where we store local fire engines that have been restored,” Loyd said. “Our curator there knows everything there is to know about the garage.”
Hagemann Ranch is open the last Sunday of each month and showcases ranch life as it used to be. The events feature children’s activities as well as local craftsman and vendors. Loyd said the events are free and “very much hands-on.”
LHG is also in the early stages of attempting to move and renovate the last one-room schoolhouse in the area. Built in the early 1900s, the building sits on the Altamont Pass. Loyd said it is in pretty bad shape.
“It may not be able to be picked up and moved; it may have to be dismantled,” she said, noting the group would like to bring it into town. “Our vision is to make it like it was in the early 1900s, so kids can actually see what school life would have been like then. We are hoping the kids will enjoy it.”
Finn became the city’s historian five years ago. He moved to Livermore from Berkley in 1969 to work at Sandia National Laboratories. After his retirement, he became interested in local history.
“People started asking me to put together stories on this Livermore family or that Livermore family,” Finn said. “We now have a database with more than 40,000 names in it. Any name that has made a mark in the Livermore Valley is probably there.”
Finn has been building his database for 15 years and adds new names often. He said he is always on the hunt for new names, new stories and new photographs to include.
Then & Now: Livermore Stories of Cowboys and Ranchers will be livestreamed via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The event is free and no pre-registration is required. To access the program, visit https://bit.ly/3tRqzuX.
For more information on the Livermore Heritage Guild, or to donate, call 925-449-9927 Sundays and Thursdays, or visit www.lhg.org.