LIVERMORE — The City of Livermore has recovered from the “Great Recession,” City Manager Marc Roberts told the city council on Monday, May 16.
Referring to the massive downturn that took place more than 10 years ago — which resulted in 100 layoffs and the realization that the city’s revenues could not meet long-term obligations to pay retiree pensions and benefits — Roberts explained that, with pension liabilities paid down, revenue has grown. The city has now reached a time when budget surpluses are expected over the next five years, he continued.
“A decade ago, our expenditures and our revenues were not in balance, either for short-term or long-term obligations,” Roberts said. “During the past decade, we've brought both of those things into alignment. And that provides essentially a platform for us to solve the last of our unsolved long-term challenges. We're not all the way there yet. But we have a plan that's pointing us in the right direction.”
Roberts and Tina Olson, the city’s director of administrative services, made the disclosures during a special budget workshop that included talks on how future surpluses could be saved or allocated to pay for expensive propositions, like long-term infrastructure repairs and continued retiree pensions and benefits.
Revenue, Roberts said, is expected to grow during the next five years, enabling the city to add some positions to its workforce. The positions will include a crisis intervention specialist who will work with the police department to handle and de-escalate responses where a mental health expert might be preferable to a police officer.
City officials expect to run a $131.6 million budget over the next year, about $8 million more than originally proposed. The projected surpluses are about $5 million a year. The increased budget is needed to fund the new city positions; pay consultants working on the city’s new General Plan; modernize the city’s technology; buy a police training simulator; provide grants for homelessness and affordable housing programs; pay Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) overtime costs; buy firefighting equipment; and pay claims filed against the city.
Although revenue increased, some one-time expenditures that include paying for the downtown parking structure and other capital improvement expenses, will result in a $19 million shortfall that will be covered by reserves, officials said.
City officials, however, expect revenue to grow during the next five years. That includes income from sales and hotel taxes that declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, but have returned to near normal levels. Income from property taxes, meanwhile, continues to provide revenue as housing assessments increase what homeowners pay, Olson said.
Councilmember Trish Munro called that good for the city, but bad for residents.
According to a written report by Roberts, property tax revenue is projected to increase by $2.5 million, from $40.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22 to $43 million in fiscal year 2022-23. Sales tax revenue is projected to increase from $37.6 million to $39.1 million, partly due to the pandemic recovery and inflation. Sales tax revenue, Roberts wrote, is strong because of the Outlet Mall, the city’s auto dealerships, and the addition of non-retail sales tax producers.
Besides the crisis intervention specialist, the city plans to use its budget to hire a manager for its stormwater program; an additional LPFD battalion chief; a librarian; a senior civil engineer; an IT engineer; a crime analyst; and a climate action manager.
The council workshop, in which no action was taken, was held to educate the members on how the city’s money is spent. In the coming weeks, the council will discuss staff proposals on how to stash revenue, reserves and surpluses to fund pensions and infrastructure repairs. Roberts said the city owns $3.5 billion in infrastructure and is underfunding maintenance by $12 million a year.
The council learned last December that the cost to repair or replace assets such as traffic signals, public buildings, bridges, traffic signs and streetlights was estimated to be around $330 million total for medium- to high-risk assets. However, in March this year, the council declined to place a sales tax initiative aimed to fund general city infrastructure and services on the November ballot, after a survey by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates determined 51% of those polled would not support a tax measure.
During a discussion, Mayor Bob Woerner called the budget “prudent.” Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said she supported all of the new positions because each affects and improves the quality of life for every community member, “whether it's the library, public safety, infrastructure, sustainability, information system.”
“That all comes back to what we provide the community, who, after all, is paying for this,” Bonanno said.
In addition to the budget discussion, City Engineer Bob Vinn listed some of the city’s projects completed during the last year, including 27 street lights downtown; bike lane improvements on First Street; bike racks throughout the downtown; work on the Iron Horse Trail and a pedestrian bridge. Projects soon to be completed include the downtown I Street parking structure, Livermorium Plaza and an emergency generator at the city's water treatment plant.