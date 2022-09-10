The Livermore High football team defeated the Alhambra Bulldogs 51-7 at home, on Sept. 2, with the Cowboys moving to 2-0 with the win.
The game started off tight as both teams were tied at seven at the end of the first quarter.
From there, the Cowboys’ defense shut out the Bulldogs. The Cowboys did not allow Alhambra to get into the endzone for three straight quarters.
On the offensive side of the ball, Livermore did not let their foot off the gas pedal. They ended the first half with a 16-7 lead, giving them momentum in the third quarter. The Cowboys scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and iced the game, with a mix of powerful runs and quick throws giving them the edge over the Bulldogs.
Livermore will play their next six games at home. They will face Gregori High School from Modesto at home on Sept. 9.
