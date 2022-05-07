The Livermore High School baseball team defeated the Monte Vista Mustangs 8-0 on April 27. The Cowboys bouncde back after losing back-to-back games and improve to get their 9th win of the year.
The Cowboys got up early, scoring two runs in the first two innings. After scoring one run in the fourth inning, the Cowboys would take a commanding 5-0 lead in the fifth inning.
The Cowboys bullpen continued their stellar play, recording a shutout against the Mustangs. Senior Matt Thompson allowed no hits through six innings and struck out seven batters. Junior Bobby Alvear closed out the game for the Cowboys and struck out two batters.
Offensively, the Cowboys were dominant. Junior Ray Castillo went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Sophomore Justin Matchett went 1-for-2 with a double. The Cowboys also showed great plate discipline having six of their batters get walked.
The Cowboys improved to 9-12 on the year and recorded their third league win. They will play their last league win of the season at home against Granada High on May 6.