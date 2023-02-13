LIVERMORE - The Livermore High School boys soccer team had a rough start to this season, as it suffered a series of big injuries.
But the Cowboys have gained traction at the end of this season, as they produced a 2-0-1 record in their last three regular-season games, including a 2-1 victory over visiting Granada on Feb. 9.
“After Thanksgiving break, we had a total of eight starters that were out all at once,” Livermore coach Dario Fabian said. “That put us in a really tough situation in terms of numbers … we struggled for about a month and a half.”
Fabian added the team is healthy now and “it was good to not only start winning … but it was also great to see the boys recover and actually finish off the season.”
Livermore, which finished the regular season with a 10-13-1 overall record and 4-8-1 mark in East Bay Athletic League play, advances to the North Coast Section Division II playoffs as the No. 12 seed. It will travel to play No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd (11-1-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round game.
Granada, which ended the regular season 8-8-2 overall and 5-6-2 in EBAL action, also was selected for the NCS tournament. The Matadors are the No. 15 seed in Division I and will play at No. 2 Dougherty Valley (12-3-4) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round game.
On Sept. 9, Granada had three of the first four shots on goal against Livermore and the Matadors controlled play for much of the first 17 minutes. But that changed when Livermore’s Tanner Breech took a pass from Silbano Ortega and quickly pivoted left in the box, opening up a clear shot on goal and providing the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.
The eventual winning goal occurred at the 33 minute, 35 second mark of the first half. Breech took a shot on goal from the left side of the field that went past the charging goalie and was unable to be cleared by a Granada defender. Ortega deposited the loose ball into the corner of the net.
Livermore had the first two shots on goal in the second half, but after that, Granada accelerated its pace and outshot the Cowboys 7-2 the rest of the game. But the Matadors were only able to halve the deficit, as a header in the box by Cristian Franco at the 52:30 mark of the game was their only score.
“I thought they played really well,” said Granada coach Rob Hansen about his team. “Coming to play at Livermore is always going to be a challenge because they’re local rivals, and they’re all friends and they play club together. I feel like we could have done better, I think we had a great second half … I’m just glad our guys came back and battled the second half and gave them a run.”
Granada outshot Livermore 12-8 in the game.
Another local team was also selected to play in the NCS boys soccer tournament. Foothill (11-10) is the No. 14 seed in Division I and will travel to face No. 3 Monte Vista (16-1-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round game.
The NCS girls soccer tournament seedings were also decided on Sunday, and below are the local teams who were selected and their first-round matchups:
Amador Valley (9-3-2) is the No. 3 seed in Division I and will host No. 14 Heritage (7-5-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Foothill (6-6-3) is the No. 9 seed in Division I and will play at No. 8 Freedom (12-2-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Livermore (8-8-3) is the No. 11 seed in Division II and will travel to face No. 6 Montgomery (7-8-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.