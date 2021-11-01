Six members of the Livermore Elite Wrestling Club competed in the annual Freak Show, a national youth wrestling tournament recently held in Las Vegas, with five coming away with top eight finishes in their divisions.
Lauren Nguyen finished third at 101 pounds in the girls’ 15U division, Jack Baker finished fourth at 83 pounds in the boys’ 13U division and Lytning Hazen at 98 pounds in the boys’ 12U. Maile Nguyen, who wrestled at 109 pounds in boys’ 13U, and Jayson Victoria, who wrestled at 132 pounds in boys’ 18U, both finished in the top eight for their divisions.
Nicholas Baxter, wrestling at 123 pounds in the boys’ 13U division, lost his first two matches and did not advance.
More than 3,200 youth wrestlers from 40 states competed in this year’s Freak Show, which was held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Oct. 16 and 17.
Several members of the Livermore Elite also placed in the annual California World Challenge Wrestling Tournament in Fresno on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Timothy Cowen finished second at 163 pounds in the boys' high school elite division, Josiah Hurd finished third at 148 pounds and Jayson Victoria finished fourth at 138 pounds in the boys' high school varsity division.
In the high school girls’ division, Jalen Bets finished second at 100 pounds and Lauren Nguyen finished second at 105 pounds. Lytning Hazen placed fourth at 95 pounds and Juelz Brewick finished fifth at 70 pounds in the 11- and 12-year-old division.
In the middle school division, Nik Baxter finished fourth at 125 pounds and Jack Baker took fifth at 89 pounds.
