The Livermore High School softball team was defeated in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs on May 24 with a 8-3 loss to the Marin Catholic Wildcats.
Both teams struggled to get going from the start. The first run of the game didn’t come until the sixth inning.
After seven innings, both teams were tied at two and the game went into extras. In the eighth inning, the Wildcats scored six runs and made it a 8-2 ball game heading into the bottom of the eighth.
The Cowboys couldn’t recover and scored only one run in the eight, ending the game.
Taylor Rodriguez had a big game on both ends for Livermore. She went 2-for-5 with a double. She also pitched the entire game and shutout the Wildcats through six innings. She finished with 13 strikeouts.
The No. 1 seed Cowboys’ season ends in the semi-finals. They finished their season with notable wins over Granada, San Ramon Valley, Freedom and Petaluma.