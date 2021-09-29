The City of Livermore extended its deadline to submit input on the General Plan update to Sunday, Oct. 3.
Residents can submit online comments at www.ImagineLivermore2045.org under “Get Involved.”
The general plan guides city decisions about housing, transportation, jobs, parks, shopping, services and more. The current general plan was adopted in 2004 and looks out to the horizon year 2025. This update process will set the vision for Livermore through 2045.
The extension follows a Sept. 23 virtual workshop, an in-person Sept. 25 open house at Civic Center Library and two pop-up events that were held Sept. 9 at the Livermore Farmers Market and Sept. 14 at the Marylin Avenue School food pantry.
A special workshop set for Oct. 7 will interview applicants for appointments to the General Plan Advisory Committee, along with 15 regular members and four alternates.
For more information, visit www.cityoflivermore.net/government.