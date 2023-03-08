LIV-TRAVELING FAMILY.jpeg

The Williams family of Livermore, seen here in Riomaggiore, Italy, have taken a year off to travel the world. (Photo courtesy of Matt Williams) 

Traveling the globe might be on many bucket lists, but not everyone is able to achieve such a lofty dream.

Last June, the Williams family of Livermore took their life savings and used it to buy time together while seeing more countries in one year than many will see in a lifetime.