Traveling the globe might be on many bucket lists, but not everyone is able to achieve such a lofty dream.
Last June, the Williams family of Livermore took their life savings and used it to buy time together while seeing more countries in one year than many will see in a lifetime.
The family packed up or sold their belongings, rented out their home in Livermore, and took off on the adventure of a lifetime.
“What we needed was time, and when that clicked for me – and Matt was thinking the same thing – this money that we saved was to buy time and the only way to buy time is to hit the pause button,” said Claire Williams. “Time is slipping through our fingertips and there’s nothing else that would be a better use of our savings than to have this time with our kids.”
Claire and her husband, Matt Williams, agreed a slow trip around the world with their three children would satisfy their own personal travel bug while making their children not just well rounded, but “world rounded.”
After spending 18 months preparing for the trip, consulting with a travel expert, sorting their belongings and choosing time frames for each country, Matt left his job and they began their trip in June 2022 in Ireland. They then moved onto Europe, Asia, and are currently spending time in Australia.
“We are moving east intentionally to follow summer in both the northern and southern hemispheres,” said Matt. “This is mainly to reduce the amount of clothes we need to pack, but also to keep us in warm beach weather.”
Claire said the family knew this kind of trip was possible during the first year of the pandemic, when she realized traditional school was not the only way for her children to learn.
“We saw them learning in an alternative way and saw that it was possible,” she said. “We always had this seed planted that we wanted to live abroad, and it was really COVID that pushed us, making us think, ‘the time is now,’ and I think a lot of people had those realizations.”
The Williams kids – Jack, 14, Helen, 11 and Georgia, 8 – had attended school in Livermore, but are now being homeschooled by Matt and Claire as they travel the world, learning about different types of government, foreign currencies, local history, geography and the importance of gross domestic products. Matt said they also take time to teach what he refers to as the “non-negotiable” subjects of reading, writing and math.
“We spent time talking to each of our children’s teachers and looking up curriculums, so we are home
-schooling and worldschooling,” said Claire. “We are going to museums, reading about history, seeing historical and important landmarks … in some cases, our cultural experiences are so rich, we are setting aside the home schooling because we want to make the most of what we have.”
To help in planning and making their trip as economical as possible, the Williams have utilized websites like www.housesitter.com and www.workaway.info to find lodgings in exchange for work. They are currently staying on a farm outside of Sydney, Australia, where they are given lodgings and two meals a day in exchange for helping on the farm. Claire and the kids have participated in a local homeschooling co-op and the whole family has immersed themselves in the local culture, a goal they have at every stop they make.
“When we were in Sri Lanka and Thailand and Indonesia, it was easy to immerse ourselves in the culture just by walking down the street and seeing the food and the people and the buildings and how different life is there,” Claire said. “But when we left Asia and came to Australia, we wondered how we would understand how it was different, because it’s a similar western culture, so we didn’t just want to pop into an airbnb, we wanted to get to know locals, and we are actually getting to know people who live here on more than a surface level and getting to know their lives.”
Once they leave Australia, the family plans to visit New Zealand, followed by South America. Their plans walk the fine line between “rigid itinerary” and “not having a place to stay tomorrow.” By keeping their plans loose, but still following a general schedule of what country to visit and when, they have been able to relax and enjoy their time in each place.
“We are generally booked about one country ahead,” said Matt. “When we arrive in a new country, we make sure we have an exit date and flight or other mode of transportation to move onto our next destination. And 90% of the time we have our next destination figured out. “
To watch the Williams family as they complete their trip around the world, follow them on Instagram at @clairehwilliams and @w_matt_williams, or read their blog for tips on all things travel from saving money to health coverage on www.worldrounded.net.