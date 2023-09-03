When Kamarri Robinson heard how many yards, he rushed for in Livermore High School’s 28-7 win over Castro Valley last Friday, a huge smile spread across his face.

Robinson, a junior, rushed for a jaw-dropping 317 yards in the nonleague win. His longest run on his 30 carries was his 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he racked up seven runs over 22 yards in the victory.