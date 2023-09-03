When Kamarri Robinson heard how many yards, he rushed for in Livermore High School’s 28-7 win over Castro Valley last Friday, a huge smile spread across his face.
Robinson, a junior, rushed for a jaw-dropping 317 yards in the nonleague win. His longest run on his 30 carries was his 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he racked up seven runs over 22 yards in the victory.
After doing some research, Livermore coach John Wade said, “At least in the last 50 or so years, 317 yards seems to be a school record.”
“Oh snap,” said the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Robinson when he found out his rushing total after the game. “I’m excited … I thought I was in like the 200’s, maybe 100’s.
“My line is doing an awesome job, great blocking today. I just want to thank my team.”
“He’s just a special kid,” said Wade. “I had no idea (about the yardage total). You just kind of keep feeding him the ball and he doesn’t get tired. It was just such a good effort.”
Robinson carried the ball on four of Livermore’s first five plays of the game, totaling 24 yards. The 83-yard opening drive ended successfully when sophomore quarterback Matteo Lortie found Justin Matchett on a crossing route for a 46-yard touchdown pass with five minutes and 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
After ending the first quarter with 54 yards on the ground, Robinson scored on the first play of the second quarter. Showing his speed and elusiveness, he bolted through a huge hole provided by the offensive line and even stepped over a defender’s tackle attempt in the final 10 yards of a 44-yard run. It was the start of a 133-yard second quarter that boosted him to 187 yards rushing at halftime.
Also in the second quarter, Nate Muniz recovered a Castro Valley fumble on the Castro Valley 4 to end a Trojans drive. Livermore proceeded to march 96 yards, with 78 of those yards courtesy of six Robinson carries. The drive ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Lortie, and the third point-after-touchdown kick of the game by Grant VonHeeder gave Livermore a 21-0 lead with 4:08 left in the first half.
Castro Valley (1-1) produced its touchdown with 1:32 left in the first half on a 27-yard pass from Cooper Matthews to Nico Colmenares. But Livermore’s defense stopped Castro Valley at the Cowboys 5-yard-line on the first drive of the third quarter, then Robinson carried the ball for 10 of Livermore’s 11 plays in the third quarter, gaining 89 yards to bring his game total to 276 yards. He also carried the ball three straight times for 41 yards in the fourth quarter before leaving the game offensively about halfway through the quarter.
Livermore’s final touchdown occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter with a six-yard pass from Lortie to Aiden Ochoa. On Castro Valley’s next series, Livermore’s Mateo Bullis ended it with an interception with 8:59 to play.
The Cowboys evened their record at 1-1 after starting the season with a narrow 24-20 loss to visiting Hillsdale-San Mateo on Aug. 25.
“The kids were really disappointed, home opener last week … and we had the lead with three minutes to go,” Wade said. “For them to come back with an effort on the road and to do this, it was just such a good testament. … I think the kids really just responded.
“We try to find our identity, and I think after tonight, it feels like we found it.”