Beau Grant, above, and his longtime friend Mike Stewart are embarking on a European bike trip, which will be the culmination of a dream begun nearly 30 years ago.  (Photo courtesy of Beau Grant)

Two friends from Livermore are planning the ultimate European Mountain Cycling Vacation together, checking one of their lifelong dreams off their bucket lists.

Livermore residents Beau Grant and Mike Stewart met in the old Schwinn bicycle shop in downtown Livermore in the 1980s. Stewart, 56, worked in the shop and was well-known in BMX racing circles. Grant’s interests lay in traditional road cycling. The pair became friends for a few years, but drifted apart and didn’t see each other for three decades. They came together again while volunteering at a charity event and rekindled their dormant friendship. Now they are planning to conquer the mountain passes they read about in cycling magazines back in that bike shop.