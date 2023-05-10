Two friends from Livermore are planning the ultimate European Mountain Cycling Vacation together, checking one of their lifelong dreams off their bucket lists.
Livermore residents Beau Grant and Mike Stewart met in the old Schwinn bicycle shop in downtown Livermore in the 1980s. Stewart, 56, worked in the shop and was well-known in BMX racing circles. Grant’s interests lay in traditional road cycling. The pair became friends for a few years, but drifted apart and didn’t see each other for three decades. They came together again while volunteering at a charity event and rekindled their dormant friendship. Now they are planning to conquer the mountain passes they read about in cycling magazines back in that bike shop.
“Our trip goes back to when we were kids and seeing the Tour de France on television,” Grant, 53, said. “The internet didn’t exist, so we relied on magazines, and the pictures of these iconic mountain passes in France, Switzerland and Italy became ingrained in our memories. They felt like part of another world. During COVID, both of us kind of revaluated some things in our lives and we said we aren’t getting any younger and should get over there.”
The duo depart for Milan on June 7 and will head straight for the Alps. Over two weeks, they will push on to the Dolomites, the French Alps and southern France, finishing with the Pyrenees in Spain. Grant said they’ve spent the past year working on the logistics, finances and some hard choices – so many mountain passes, so little time – to create the perfect itinerary for their excellent two-week adventure.
“We aren’t going there to set any type of records and we couldn’t anyway,” said Stewart. “We are just going to ride it and soak it all in and soak up the culture.”
Cycling has been a major part of both Grant and Stewart’s lives. When he graduated high school, Grant’s father offered to buy him a car or a racing bike, and Grant said he chose a bike.
“I still have that bike,” he said. “It was $3,000 back in 1988, it was a lot of money back then. My dad didn’t get to hear about this trip because he passed, but I wish I could tell him that bike is still paying dividends and I’m going to go see the world and it just means a lot.”
Stewart said cycling is a part of him, and as he watched time tick by, he knew there was no better time than the present to make this trip.
The two men also collaborate on a podcast, “Cycle Jerks,” where they discuss all things “bike,” interview athletes and industry insiders, and share stories meant to entertain and inspire.
“The idea of this trip came up a couple times with guests and I finally just decided, ‘hey, let’s make this happen,’” said Steward. “It’s Beau’s dream, it’s my dream, and I think it’s the dream of many cyclists to ride these roads from the big races over there in Europe. I still can’t believe we are going.”
To train, both Grant and Stewart have put in plenty of miles, watched their diets and cross trained. Grant – who fell away from cycling for years, then came back to it – has used his bike on a weight loss journey over the past eight years, dropping more than 80 pounds. Stewart had stayed in shape, but still used a Zwift indoor bike to log training miles. Core workouts, increased protein and recovery drinks are part of their daily routines, as they prep to take on some of Europe’s most scenic and challenging rides while dealing with altitude changes, time differences and unfamiliar sleeping quarters.
“The tricky part will be not to ride too much at the beginning,” Stewart said. “When riding your bike, it’s normal for a regular cyclist to go out for 50 miles, it’s not that big of a deal. But adding hills into it changes the dynamic, and we are going to climb all these legendary mountains.”
Though riding will be the focus of their trip, Grant said they plan on visiting some museums and eateries between rides. One of their podcast listeners has offered to show them around in Italy, and they have a list of the best chocolatiers Europe has to offer.
“I have dieted so much, I am jonesing for some chocolate and pizza,” said Grant, laughing. “On these rides I have planned, we will be burning between 4,000 and 7,000 calories each day, we will actually be in a deficit and we will need to eat as healthy as possible, and need carbs, carbs, carbs.”