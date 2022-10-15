The city will begin surveying residents next month for their thoughts on quality-of-life issues and their perceptions of services in the city.
During their Monday night meeting, the city council gave collective approval for a line of questions to be developed, focusing on the city’s General Plan, climate action and community engagement. The results are used for future decision-making.
“I thought about what would be missing, what would I like to see that’s not on the list?” Council member Gina Bonanno said. “I really couldn’t think of anything that I thought would be more important this go round. We get to do this every two years, so it’s something that needs to be quite timely.”
Called the “National Community Survey,” the poll conducted by the National Research Center measures a community’s livability, asking questions about safety, transportation, the environment, the community’s design, its economy, utilities, parks and recreation, health and wellness, inclusivity and engagement, and education, art and culture.
The survey will be mailed to 3,200 English and Spanish-speaking households. During the last survey in 2020, Livermore had a 17% response rate, lower than its typical 21-23% rate, a city report said.
Stephanie Egidio, a Livermore marketing analyst, said the results will be compared with the answers from more than 500 communities nationwide, and against some West Coast cities.
Besides the mailed surveys, residents will be able to take part in mid-December with an online link. Those results, which are not scientific, will be reported separately.
In each . survey, Livermore adds a few questions directly pertaining to the city. For this survey, the council agreed that the General Plan, climate action and community engagement were key topics of interest. On the General Plan, residents will be asked what they know about it and its impact on residents and businesses, their ability to participate in its creation and their satisfaction with the city’s proposed direction.
On climate action, residents will be asked their opinion on the city’s policies to combat climate change, what the community can do to contribute to the efforts, and their satisfaction with the city’s action.
Residents will also be asked their satisfaction with how they can engage with the city, influence its direction and decisions and participate in advisory bodies, events and meetings.
Once city staff finalizes the questions, they will come back to the council for formal approval.
In the 2020 survey, 93% of respondents rated the quality of life in Livermore as excellent or good. In addition, residents’ views of traffic flow and transportation improved from 2018. About 75% rated Livermore’s economic health favorably. The downtown commercial area also rated well, but the cost of living and availability of affordable housing rated poorly.
About two-third of residents said it was important for the city to address climate change issues.
No significant votes occurred during the council meeting, but Assistant City Manager Christine Martin announced the city had posted a link on its website to assist women seeking reproductive rights. The link goes to a state website established in September with resources for anyone looking for information on how to access abortion services in California.
The council also declared October as Hindu American Awareness and Appreciation Month.