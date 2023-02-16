The Livermore girls’ soccer team defeated Granada High School 2-1 on Feb. 9. The Cowboys finish the regular season with a 7th place finish in the East Bay Athletic League.
The Matadors struck first with a goal in the first half. Granada was able to create an open look with ball movement and score an early goal.
At halftime, the Matadors led 1-0.
Livermore opened the game up in the second half. Senior Hailey Brackett scored a goal to tie the game in the second half.
Brackett assisted on the Cowboys’ other goal in the second half and the Cowboys closed out the match on the road.
Brackett recorded one goal and two total points in the game. Junior goalkeeper Madelyn Funk played all 80 minutes and had three save
Livermore qualified for the North Coast Section Playoffs and will compete for an NCS title in the coming weeks.
