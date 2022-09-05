LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore High girls volleyball team defeated the Liberty High Lions by a score of 3-1 on Aug. 25. The Cowboys picked up a huge non-conference win and moved to 3-3 on the season.

Liberty started off strong and ended up winning the first set 25-21. The Cowboys came back and stayed in control of the second set to win 25-19 and even up the series.