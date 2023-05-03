LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore High School baseball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 10-5 on April 28. The Cowboys avenged their loss to the Gaels two days earlier and improved to 10-12 on the season.

Cowboys’ Senior Ray Castillo had a monster game, batting 3 for 4 while recording five RBIs. Livermore junior pitcher Josh Rodriguez pitched five innings and struck out four batters.