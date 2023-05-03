The Livermore High School baseball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 10-5 on April 28. The Cowboys avenged their loss to the Gaels two days earlier and improved to 10-12 on the season.
Cowboys’ Senior Ray Castillo had a monster game, batting 3 for 4 while recording five RBIs. Livermore junior pitcher Josh Rodriguez pitched five innings and struck out four batters.
The Cowboys got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the first inning. After Dublin scored a run in the third inning, Livermore responded by scoring three consecutive runs to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
The Cowboys took complete control of the game in the fourth inning as they scored two runs to take a 7-1 lead.
The Gaels scored four runs in the seventh inning, but it was too late as the Cowboys cruised to an easy victory.
Dublin has lost four of the last five games and is now 6-6 in league play with a 15-7 record overall. The Gaels will face Newark Memorial on May 6 at home.
The Cowboys are now 2-3 in their last five games. Livermore will face Granada High School May 5.