The Livermore High School softball team defeated Freedom High School 13-8 on March 3. The Cowboys improved to 2-0 on the year with the win.

Senior Kaitlyn Aguilar batted 1 for 4 and recorded five RBIs. Junior Anne Polaski recorded four RBIs and a homerun while sophomore Kerrigan Coates batted 1 for 2 with a home run.