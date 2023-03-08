The Livermore High School softball team defeated Freedom High School 13-8 on March 3. The Cowboys improved to 2-0 on the year with the win.
Senior Kaitlyn Aguilar batted 1 for 4 and recorded five RBIs. Junior Anne Polaski recorded four RBIs and a homerun while sophomore Kerrigan Coates batted 1 for 2 with a home run.
Livermore got off to a fast start, scoring five runs through the first two innings. At the end of the second inning, the Cowboys led 5-3.
The Falcons started to take control of the game in the next two innings. At the top of the third inning, Freedom scored three consecutive runs that gave them a 6-5 lead.
In the fourth inning, the Falcons scored two more runs to extend their lead to 8-5.
The Cowboys made a comeback of their own starting at the bottom of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, they scored six consecutive runs to take back the lead 11-8.
In the fifth and sixth inning, the Cowboys scored one run while not allowing the Falcons to score. The Cowboys closed out the game on their home turf which led to their second straight win of the year.
Livermore remains undefeated with the win and scored their highest amount of runs on the year.