The Livermore High School boys’ basketball team defeated Mission San Jose High School at home 54-52 on Dec. 14. The Cowboys recorded their sixth win of the season with the victory.
It was a nailbiter of a game throughout, but the Cowboys made the necessary stops to close out the Warriors on their home court.
Junior Dwayne Noel recorded a double-double for the Cowboys adding 15 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Owen Omweg added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Cowboys bounce back after losing their previous game to San Lorenzo High School at home. Livermore has defended their home court well this season, going 4-2 in their newly built gym.
The Cowboys moved to 6-4 on the season with the win. Up next, the Cowboys will face American High School on the road on Dec. 22.