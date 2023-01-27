The Livermore Cowboys High School boys’ basketball team lost their road matchup against Dougherty Valley High School 89-41 on Jan. 19. The Cowboys have yet to win a league game this season.
The Wildcats won this game very early on. After the first quarter, Livermore was down 34-8 and could not find a way to stop Dougherty Valley from scoring.
At halftime, the Wildcats led 58-15.
The early lead proved to be too much for the Cowboys as they were boat raced in the third quarter. The Wildcats offense remained hot and Livermore had no answer for the lights out shooting of Dougherty Valley.
The Wildcats defense was on point as they recorded 15 steals and held the Cowboys to 28% shooting from the field and 12% shooting from beyond the arc.
Offensively, Dougherty Valley had 21 assists and shot 46% from the floor.
Livermore remains winless in league play and dropped to 9-13 on the season. They will face California High School on Jan. 26.