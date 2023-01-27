LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore Cowboys High School boys’ basketball team lost their road matchup against Dougherty Valley High School 89-41 on Jan. 19. The Cowboys have yet to win a league game this season.

The Wildcats won this game very early on. After the first quarter, Livermore was down 34-8 and could not find a way to stop Dougherty Valley from scoring.