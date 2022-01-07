The Livermore High School boys’ basketball team went winless in the Livermore Cowboy Holiday Tournament, dropping all three of their games.
The Cowboys lost three straight and have lost six of their last seven games. They were without leading scorer Spencer Langowski and starting point guard Ajai Franklin due to injury.
The Cowboys were matched up with Bay Area powerhouse James Logan High School in the first round of the tournament on Dec. 27 . Despite their injuries, the Cowboys kept the game close for the first three quarters of the game. They capitalized off of the Colts turnovers and missed shots and managed to cut the game to eight going into the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter rolled around, the Colts were able to take control of the game. A dunk by Colts’ senior Logan Baltazar with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter pushed the Colts’ lead to 16 and shifted the momentum of the game. The Cowboys lost 68-47.
On Dec. 28, the Cowboys matched up with the Novato High Hornets for the second round of the tournament, during which, they looked outmatched from the jump. The Hornets took a 12 point lead at the halftime break and started to run away with the game in the third quarter.
The Cowboys had no answer for the Hornets’ hot shooting night as Novato hit five three pointers in the game. On the offensive end, the Cowboys struggled to get anything going against the Hornets’ 2-2-1 press. They would lose the game 58-37.
The Cowboys faced Golden Valley High School (Merced) on Dec. 30 for their final game of the tournament. Langowski suited up and played a few minutes in the first half, but his injury kept him out for the rest of the game.
They kept the first half competitive. After a 9-2 start to the first quarter, the Cowboys went on a 6-0 run to close the lead to just two. That would be the closest it would get all game.
The Cougars ended the second quarter on a 9-0 run to push their lead to 12 at halftime. From then on, it was all Cougars. A 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter pushed the Cougar lead to 20. The Cougars would go on to win 59-35.
It was a rough go for the Cowboys, as they lost each game by at least 20 or more points. Outside of junior point guard Owen Omweg, the Cowboys struggled to find any other source of scoring. Omweg would average 17 points per game for the tournament. Senior Dillon Maheshwari would average eight points per game.
Livermore will play Amador Valley on Dec. 8 in their home league opener.